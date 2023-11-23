28.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 23, 2023
State urged to file indictment against Jalanba man who attacked wife with cutlass

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has directed state lawyers to file formal indictment in the criminal case involving Gorgie Sowe, who allegedly attacked his wife with a cutlass in Brikama Jalangba.
The case of Gorgie Sowe, who is accused of with intent to maiming, disfiguring and disabling his first wife, Amie Sowe on the 15th November, 2023 with a cutlass on her hands and legs, was transferred to the Special Criminal Court in Banjul.
It could be recalled that photos of Amie Sowe with serious body injuries indicated gruesome violence which sent shock waves across the country.

