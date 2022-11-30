SUPER NAWETTAN DRAW TODAY

The draw for this year’s Super Nawettan will be held today at the B. O Samega Janneh Olympic Hall at 16:00GMT after which the fixtures will also be released. Each of the 20 teams will be allowed to register their players until 24 hours before the tournament gets underway on December 3.

The Organising Committee announced this decision after a meeting on Monday.

The Committee also announced that only three venues, Serekunda East, West and Brikama will be used as grounds to host the matches.

It also resolved that on each match day, the participating teams will receive 25% of the proceeds made from ticket sales while 45% is reserved for the Organising Committee to serve as its operational cost in the organisation of the competition and the remaining 5% to the ground hosting match for a maintenance cost.

From the day that the Super Nawettan gets underway, all Nawettan matches in the designated grounds will cease to continue until after its conclusion .

Finally, the Committee also recommended that Basse, in the Upper River Region, having applied this year and after meeting all the conditions, be included in next year’s edition. “The recommendation will be forwarded to the Executive Committee of the GFF for approval,” a statement from the GFF said.