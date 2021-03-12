24 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, March 13, 2021
type here...
News

Tamsir Jasseh resigns as GAP national president

547
tamsir
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Tamsir Jasseh has yesterday tendered his resignation as national president of the Gambia Action Party, GAP, less than two months after his appointment.

- Advertisement -

In a letter addressed to the GAP administrative secretary and seen by The Standard, Mr Jasseh wrote: “I wish to terminate my membership with the Gambia Action Party with immediate effect. At this time, I wish to pursue other opportunities to serve the people and our homeland. It was an honour working with the party, and I wish you the very best. Thank you”.

The GAP leader, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly confirmed Jasseh’s resignation to The Standard.

Jasseh was born in 1957 in Banjul and attended St Augustine’s High School and worked briefly with the Gambia Airways before embarking on a fruitful career development in the United States of America.

In the United States, Mr Jasseh served in the U.S. Navy and he is a veteran of the first Gulf War commonly known as Operation Desert Storm (ODS). In his quest for career development, he studied and holds master’s degrees in Terrorism and Homeland Security, bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, Graduate Certificate in Public Administration and second Graduate Certificate in Justice Studies.

His passion and call to action to serve the people of the Gambia is unquestionable and that led to his return and served as police adviser during the former regime as the Deputy Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) as well as Director General of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) respectively.

In 2006, he was implicated in the 2006 coup attempt by Colonel Ndour Cham and was incarcerated from 2006 to 2012 at the maximum-security wing of the State Central Prisons (commonly known as Mile Two Prison) having gone through human rights violations and denied family love for almost six years. Luckily, he was accorded with the presidential pardon by President Jammeh in 2012 and was exiled to the United States of America.

After the democratic election that led to the change of government, Mr Jasseh returned from exile in 2017 and briefly worked on a contract basis with the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) to help create a community policing strategy and implementation plan as well as formulate institutional policies for the Gambia Police Force and the Gambia Immigration Department.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Emerging politicians will soon control the narrative unless…’
Next article13 GAMBIAN MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN ITALY
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

13 GAMBIAN MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN ITALY

By Omar Bah The Gambia Refugees' Association - Europe branch and LUBA, a Gambian association in Italy, have announced the arrest and interrogation of about...
Read more
News

‘Emerging politicians will soon control the narrative unless…’

By Omar Bah GMC leader has advised his fellow veteran politicians to recognise the political 'contours' of the times and manage its evolution effectively or...
Read more
News

Ex-foreign minister sorry for misleading Ghana’s Akufo-Addo

By Aisha Tamba Former foreign minister, Lamin Kaba Bajo, has apologised to the Ghanaian president for misleading him in the 2005 massacre of over 50...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

sporty

IS FORTUNE STOPPABLE? Real, Wallidan renew rivalry… Is Gamtel really ready?

By Muhammed Lamin Drammeh Hawks and Gamtel will start the week at the Live Your Dreams Football Academy complex in Basori this afternoon in a...
sport

The Barcelona debacle

untit 1

Sabally sponsor historic CRR youth football tourney

car

13 GAMBIAN MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN ITALY

tamsir

Tamsir Jasseh resigns as GAP national president

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions