Tangara resigns, takes up AU job

- Advertisement -

State House last evening confirmed that the Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara, yesterday tendered his resignation to President Adama Barrow.

“The President Barrow has accepted the resignation and thanked Honourable Tangara for his dedication, gratitude, and professional service rendered to the nation and wished him success in his new undertakings,” the statement from the presidency confirmed.

Tangara who served as foreign minister under President Barrow from 2018 to 2025, is expected to take up a new job as the African Union Commission Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission in Mali and the Sahel and head of MISAHEL Office in Bamako, Mali.

There has been speculation over the past days that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent and that Tangara’s head was on the chopping block. However, a source close to the foreign ministry intimated to The Standard that Mr Tangara had in fact written his letter of resignation since 30th June.

Last month, the foreign minister was subjected to a public rebuke by some ambassadors after he criticised some of them for performing under par at a ministerial town hall meeting.