Tangara to share Gambia’s peacebuilding success at UN

The Gambia’s foreign minister, Mamadou Tangara, has been invited to deliver a keynote briefing at a high-level session of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), in recognition of the country’s transition and its strides in sustaining peace over the past years.

The event, titled “Lessons Learned from Peacebuilding Success Stories”, is scheduled for 19th June at the UN headquarters in New York. It forms part of the PBC’s 20th anniversary commemorations and coincides with a broader review of UN peacebuilding architecture and operations.

PBC chairwoman and German UN ambassador, Antje Leendertse, described The Gambia’s experience as “invaluable” and said the international community stood to gain from the country’s nationally-owned peacebuilding processes. “Countries that have navigated the challenging path from conflict to peace are able to offer crucial insights,” she wrote, adding that Tangara’s participation would underscore The Gambia’s enduring commitment to sustaining peace.

The upcoming session aims to draw on such success stories to inform future UN peacebuilding strategies, especially amid global insecurity and challenges to democratic governance. Member states will deliberate on best practices, remaining gaps, and reforms needed to enhance the UN’s capacity to support countries emerging from conflict.

According to a statement from The Gambia’s foreign ministry, Tangara is expected to highlight the country’s lessons in institutional reform, transitional justice, and citizen engagement. His address will likely touch on The Gambia’s cooperation with international partners and the limits of external support in fragile contexts.

The UN Peacebuilding Commission, established in 2005, serves as an intergovernmental advisory body to support peace efforts in conflict-affected countries.