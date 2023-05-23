Teacher in court for allegedly raping two students

By Aisha Tamba

One Ansumana Cessay, a 34-year-old teacher was yesterday arraigned before Justice ZN Mboob of the Bakau High Court for allegedly raping two students.

Mr Cessay pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The victims who are aged 13 and 14, told the court that on the day of the alleged incident, the teacher had asked them to bring some mangoes to his house but when they arrived, his door was locked.

They said the accused later turned up and asked them to wait for him to perform his Friday prayers and upon his return called them into his room and sexually abused them.

However, the fourth defense witness, an uncle to the accused, testified yesterday and denied ever seeing or noticing the two students in their teacher’s house.

He confirmed to the court that Mr Ceesay is married with three children.

The trial continues.