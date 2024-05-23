Tech Champions Network holds orientation to raise awareness on initiative

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Tech Champions Network over the weekend held an orientation on technology advancement and to raise awareness on their initiative at the Supreme Islamic Council in Kanifing.

According to officials, Tech Champions Network aims to empower youths to earn 600 dollars on monthly basis. Tech Champions Network is a charitable organization empowering youth with opportunities in blogging, web design, and capacity building to earn online genuinely, with the aim to promote technology and digital literacy.

Lamin K Bojang, secretary, said they have heard about people investing their money into something they no nothing about in the name of affiliate marketing but affiliate marketing through artificial intelligence can help you analyze data, improve your website to make it more interesting, and advertise for people without incurring any fees.

Lamin said they are however facing challenges related to venues, accessibility to high interest speed, and inadequate PCs or laptops. “Therefore, it’s important to work with a companies that provides reliable internet speed to ensure an effective and impactful training program for the people involved.”

Ousman S M Barrow, chairman, highlighted that youths embark on dangerous journeys due to frustration over lack of job opportunities and income sources but with cyber-entrepreneurship programs which will create opportunities that would have a positively impact on the lives of many youths in the country and will also help eradicate dependency ratio through self-employment in the country.