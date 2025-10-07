The case of former AG Modou Ceesay and the integrity of public office

- Advertisement -

This paper reported yesterday that a lawsuit by former Auditor General Modou Ceesay against the Government of The Gambia was filed in the Supreme Court recently. This marks a significant moment in the nation’s ongoing democratic evolution.

According to reports, Ceesay has taken legal action over what he describes as his “illegal removal from office,” naming the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as well as the Inspector General of Police, as respondents. This development raises critical questions about the rule of law, institutional independence, and the protection of public servants from arbitrary dismissal.

The Office of the Auditor General is one of the cornerstones of accountability in any democracy. It serves as the watchdog over public finances, ensuring that government institutions manage public resources with transparency and integrity. When the occupant of such an office is dismissed in a manner perceived to be politically motivated or procedurally flawed, it does not only affect the individual concerned — it shakes public confidence in governance itself.

Ceesay’s decision to challenge his removal through the courts should be seen as an assertion of his rights under the law and a test of The Gambia’s institutional maturity. In a functioning democracy, disputes of this nature must be resolved within the framework of the Constitution and the rule of law, not through executive fiat or political expedience. The independence of oversight bodies like the National Audit Office must be sacrosanct; otherwise, their ability to hold power to account will be fatally compromised.

It is also important to recall that the Auditor General’s office operates under specific legal protections intended to insulate it from interference. If these protections were ignored or violated in Ceesay’s case, the implications could be far-reaching. It would suggest that even the highest oversight bodies are not immune to political pressures, undermining the fight against corruption and mismanagement.

At the same time, the government deserves the opportunity to present its side of the story. Transparency and due process must guide the proceedings. The courts now have a duty to handle the case impartially and expeditiously, ensuring that justice is both done and seen to be done.

Ultimately, this lawsuit is bigger than Modou Ceesay or the current administration. It is a test of The Gambia’s commitment to democratic governance, institutional independence, and accountability. The outcome will signal whether the country truly upholds the rule of law or whether power still trumps principle.

The whole nation is watching!