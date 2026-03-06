The celestial table of spiritual nourishment: An interpretation to Surah Al-Ma’idah

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Preamble: The sanctuary of the soul

The 5th Chapter of the Holy Qur’an, known as Surah Al-Ma’idah (The Table Spread), is a Madani Surah consisting of 120 verses (Ayat). It is contained within a single surah as the Qur’an is organised by surahs, and this fifth chapter is the surah itself. It serves as a divine banquet where Allah Almighty invites the believers to a table of law, ethics, and spiritual completion. It was among the last of the major surahs to be revealed, marking the perfection of the religion.

The sacred chain: Correlation with previous chapters

The wisdom of Allah flows like a river through the chapters:

- Advertisement -

Surah Al-Fatihah (The Opening): We pray, “Guide us to the Straight Path.” Al-Ma’idah provides the detailed map and the legal boundaries of that path.

Surah Al-Baqarah (The Cow): It established the foundation of faith and basic law. Al-Ma’idah refines these, specifically focusing on the sanctity of covenants.

Surah Al-Imran (The Family of Imran): It addressed the challenges of the People of the Book. Al-Ma’idah completes this discourse by inviting them to the final truth while warning believers not to repeat past mistakes.

Surah An-Nisa (The Women): Focused on social justice and family. Al-Ma’idah expands this into international relations, food laws, and the ultimate perfection of the Deen.

The divine manifesto: Dos and don’ts

The core of this Surah is the fulfillment of “Uqud” (Covenants).

Clear Instructions (What to do) Prohibitions (What to avoid) Fulfill all obligations and promises. Consumption of carrion, blood, and swine. Perform Wudu (ablution) with sincerity. Intoxicants (Khamr) and gambling (Maysir). Act with justice, even toward enemies. Sacrifices to idols and seeking omens. Cooperate in righteousness and piety. Cooperating in sin and transgression.

Motivation for the faith-holder: the perfection of grace

The greatest motivation lies in verse 3: “This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you…” For the believer, there is no greater joy than knowing they are under the shade of a “completed” favour. The surah motivates through the concept of Taqwa (God-consciousness), reminding us that Allah only accepts from the righteous.

The case study: The sons of Adam (Habil and Qabil)

The Surah presents the story of the two sons of Adam (as). When their sacrifices were offered, one was accepted and the other was not. Out of jealousy, Qabil murdered Habil.

- Advertisement -

The lesson: We learn that the root of all evil is the “nafs” (ego) and envy. This case study establishes the sanctity of human life: “Whosoever kills a soul… it is as if he had killed mankind entirely.” It teaches us that self-awareness requires conquering the inner predator.

Self-actualisation and the Day of Judgment

The fifth chapter moves a soul toward self-actualization by demanding internal integrity. It asks the believer to be a “witness for Allah in justice.”

Correlation with Al-Fatihah: While Al-Fatihah mentions the “Master of the Day of Judgment,” Surah Al-Ma’idah depicts the scene of that Day, specifically the dialogue between Allah and Prophet Isa (as), highlighting that even the greatest Messengers will be questioned. This creates a profound sense of accountability.

SWOT analysis for the human being (Surah Al-Ma’idah perspective)

Strengths: The completion of the Deen; the gift of “Tayyibat” (good things) for sustenance.

Weaknesses: The tendency toward envy (as seen in Qabil) and the breaking of promises.

Opportunities: The door of Tawbah (repentance) remains open; the ability to earn Allah’s love through justice.

Threats: Shaitan’s use of intoxicants and gambling to sow enmity; following the whims of people instead of Divine Law.

The mystery of the Repeating Verse

In the broader Qur’anic context, certain themes repeat, but in Surah Al-Ma’idah, the phrase that resonates with profound gravity is:

“O you who have believed…” (Ya ayyuha-lladhina amanu)

This call appears 16 times in this surah—more than in any other. The target audience is the Heart of the Believer. Allah repeats this to emphasise that the laws of food, justice, and contract are not just “rules” but tests of the Iman (faith) we claim to possess.

The divine criterion: Lawful and pure sustenance

In Surah Al-Ma’idah, Allah Almighty does not merely give “rules”; He provides a philosophy of consumption. He distinguishes between what is merely “permitted” and what is “wholesome.”

• The permitted (halal): All good and pure things (tayyibat) are made lawful. This includes the meat of cattle (with specific exceptions), the food of the People of the Book, and the catch of the sea.

• The prohibited (haram): The Surah explicitly forbids that which harms the soul and body: carrion, running blood, the flesh of swine, and animals slaughtered in any name other than Allah.

• The spiritual logic: By controlling what enters our mouths, we control the inclinations of our hearts. A body nourished by tayyib (pure) food finds it easier to achieve Self-Awareness and Sincerity in prayer.

Concluding reflection: The path to economic justice

Surah Al-Ma’idah is a roadmap for economic empowerment. By forbidding gambling (maysir) and the “devouring of wealth through falsehood,” Allah Almighty directs the human race toward a system of equal distribution. When we honour our contracts and treat even our enemies with justice, wealth naturally flows to those in need rather than being hoarded by the powerful.

The clause of sanctification: Ritual purity (wudu)

In this fifth chapter, Allah Almighty provides a precise roadmap for wudu (ablution) and ghusl (bathing), emphasising that physical cleanliness is the precursor to spiritual awareness.

• The four pillars of wudu:

1. Washing the face: To purify the eyes and tongue from worldly vanity.

2. Washing the arms (up to elbows): To sanctify the hands that earn and give.

3. Wiping the head (masah): To cool the mind and submit the intellect to God.

4. Washing the feet (up to ankles): To steady the path toward righteousness.

• The facilitation of tayammum: In His Infinite Mercy, Allah mentions that if water is unavailable or one is ill, pure earth may be used. This teaches us that the intent (niyyah) of the heart is what Allah seeks most.

The clause of universal accountability: The dialogue of truth

At the end of Surah Al-Ma’idah (Verses 116-118), Allah Almighty presents a scene from the Day of Judgment. This is not merely a story; it is a profound lesson in Self-Awareness and the limits of human authority.

• The divine question: Allah asks Prophet Isa (Jesus), son of Maryam (as): “O ISA , Son of Mariam , did you say to the people, ‘Take me and my mother as deities besides Allah?'”

• The humble response: Prophet Isa (as) responds with utmost trembling and respect: “Exalted are You! It was not for me to say that to which I have no right. If I had said it, You would have known it. You know what is within myself, and I do not know what is within Yourself. Indeed, it is You who is Knower of the unseen.”

• The testimony of servitude: He clarifies that he only commanded what Allah ordered: “Worship Allah, my Lord and your Lord.”

Roadmap to the soul: The lesson of the dialogue

This dialogue serves as a Sufi roadmap for the believer:

1. Elimination of ego: Even a Great Messenger attributes all knowledge and power to Allah.

2. Sincerity in message: It warns us not to distort the “Table Spread” of divine guidance for worldly gain.

3. The final plea:Prophet Isa (as) concludes with a plea for mercy: “If You should punish them – indeed they are Your servants; but if You forgive them – indeed it is You who is the Exalted in Might, the Wise.

Concluding poetic wisdom

To capture the essence of Surah Al-Ma’idah’s call for justice, self-control, and the rejection of worldly “intoxicants” (both physical and metaphorical), we look to the wisdom of the East.

Allama Iqbal: The dignity of the believer

Iqbal’s poetry aligns with the surah’s theme of Uqud (Covenants) and the strength required to uphold them.

Urdu:

نشانِ راہ دکھاتے تھے جو ستاروں کو

قمارِ بازیِ ایام نے انہیں لوٹا

ترا وجود ثبوتِ کمالِ قدرت ہے

مگر ہے شرط کہ تو اپنی خودی کو پہچانے

English translation:

“Those who once showed the stars their way,

Have been gambled away by the fickleness of time.

Your very existence is proof of the Perfection of Power (Allah),

But the condition is that you must recognize your ‘Self’ (Khudi).”

Concluding supplication

Allahumma Salli ‘ala Sayyidina Muhammadin wa ‘ala ali Sayyidina Muhammadin.

O Allah, the Sustainer of the Universe, we beg for Your Mercy.

For the World: Grant economic empowerment and peace to the lands of Gambia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran, Ukraine, and in Guinea Bissau.

For Palestine: Send Your special Sakinah (tranquility) and blessings upon the oppressed people of Palestine. Grant them relief and restoration.

For Justice: O Allah, dismantle the plans of the enemies of peace, their facilitators, and those who plot in shadows. Neutralise the non-state actors who threaten the stability and equal distribution of wealth among Your creation.

For the Soul: Grant us the “Table Spread” of spiritual wisdom.

Subhana Rabbika Rabbil ‘izzati ‘amma yasifun, wa salamun ‘alal mursalin, walhamdu lillahi Rabbil ‘alamin.