A looming energy crisis: Why The Gambia must act now as global war threatens our fuel supply and cost of living

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Jallow

The intensifying conflict in the Middle East is no longer a distant geopolitical confrontation to be observed from afar. It is a developing global crisis with direct and potentially severe implications for small, import dependent economies such as The Gambia. As tensions escalate around key oil producing regions and strategic maritime corridors, the ripple effects are already being felt in global energy markets. For The Gambia, which relies almost entirely on imported petroleum products, the warning signs are unmistakable.

We are heading toward a potential fuel shortage in the very near future. The indicators are clear. Global oil prices are rising due to uncertainty, risk premiums, and threats to shipping routes in critical corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. When instability threatens that corridor, the immediate consequence is volatility in oil markets. Suppliers reduce risk exposure, insurers raise premiums on vessels, and traders push prices upward in anticipation of disruption. Import dependent countries like ours are placed at the end of that supply chain, absorbing the shock last but often suffering the most.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia does not produce crude oil. We import refined petroleum products to power transportation, electricity generation, agriculture, construction, and commerce. Fuel is the bloodstream of our economy. When that bloodstream is constricted, the entire body weakens.

A fuel shortage would not simply mean queues at petrol stations. It would mean public transport fares rising sharply. It would mean farmers paying more to operate machinery. It would mean higher costs for transporting rice, flour, sugar, cement, medicine, and building materials from the port to markets across the country. It would mean electricity generation costs increasing, especially where heavy fuel oil remains central to power production. Every sector of our economy would feel the strain.

The cost of basic commodities would inevitably rise. In The Gambia, a substantial portion of essential goods is imported. When global shipping costs increase due to conflict related rerouting and insurance hikes, importers pass those additional expenses to wholesalers, retailers, and ultimately consumers. The ordinary Gambian family, already navigating a delicate economic environment, would see purchasing power erode further. Inflation would not remain theoretical. It would be visible in the marketplace.

- Advertisement -

The conflict’s geographical epicentre may be thousands of kilometres away, yet its economic tentacles extend into West Africa. Countries bordering Iran are major players in global oil and gas production. Any sustained military engagement affecting production facilities, export terminals, or maritime routes would tighten global supply. Africa, including West Africa, competes on the global market for limited supply. Wealthier economies can outbid smaller ones for cargoes. In such a scenario, The Gambia’s vulnerability becomes more pronounced.

There is also the foreign exchange dimension. Higher fuel import bills require more foreign currency. Increased demand for foreign exchange to pay for imports can exert pressure on the dalasi. If the currency weakens, the cost of imports rises even further. This creates a cycle where fuel costs contribute to broader inflationary pressure. The macroeconomic consequences can extend into banking, investment, and public finance.

In the immediate term, the most pressing concern is supply continuity. If shipments are delayed or contracts disrupted due to international instability, domestic shortages could materialize rapidly. A shortage does not only inconvenience motorists. It disrupts food distribution, healthcare delivery, emergency services, and national security logistics. Fuel scarcity can quickly become a national stability issue.

This moment demands foresight and coordinated action from the highest levels of government. President Adama Barrow, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Trade, the Ministry of Transport, and the national security apparatus must treat this situation as a strategic priority.

First, government must intensify diplomatic and commercial engagement with fuel suppliers to secure guaranteed cargo allocations. Diversifying supply sources is essential. Reliance on limited trading partners exposes the country to external shocks.

Second, authorities must assess the adequacy of existing fuel reserves. Strategic stockpiling, even on a modest scale, provides a buffer against immediate disruption. While The Gambia may not have the capacity of large nations to maintain vast reserves, prudent inventory management can buy critical time.

Third, there must be transparent communication with the public. Uncertainty fuels panic buying, which can worsen shortages. Clear messaging about supply levels, contingency measures, and government strategy will help maintain order and confidence.

Fourth, the government should explore temporary fiscal interventions if prices surge sharply. Targeted relief mechanisms, particularly for public transport operators and essential service providers, could prevent cascading price increases across the economy.

Fifth, this crisis underscores the urgency of long-term energy diversification. Investment in renewable energy, regional energy interconnections, and efficiency improvements must accelerate. Overdependence on imported fossil fuels leaves The Gambia perpetually exposed to geopolitical shocks beyond its control.

Additionally, regional cooperation within Ecowas should be strengthened. Collective procurement mechanisms or coordinated strategic reserves may provide smaller economies with enhanced bargaining power in volatile markets.

Looking ahead, the future trajectory depends largely on the duration and intensity of the Middle East conflict. If hostilities deescalate swiftly, market volatility may subside and prices could stabilise. However, if the conflict expands or disrupts infrastructure significantly, we may face prolonged price elevation and supply instability. In such a scenario, inflationary pressures would persist, public finances would tighten, and economic growth could slow.

The lesson is clear. Global interconnectedness means that wars in distant regions can reach our shores not through missiles but through markets. The threat to The Gambia is economic rather than military, yet its consequences can be deeply destabilising if not managed wisely.

We stand at a critical juncture. Waiting for shortages to materialise before acting would be a costly mistake. Proactive planning, coordinated leadership, and decisive policy measures can cushion the shock. The resilience of our economy depends on preparedness.

The Gambian people deserve leadership that anticipates crises rather than reacts to them. This is not a time for complacency. It is a time for strategic thinking, disciplined execution, and national unity in the face of external turbulence.

The war may not be ours, but its economic consequences will be. The question before us is whether we will confront the coming challenge with foresight or face it unprepared.