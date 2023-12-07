- Advertisement -

For the past few months, the relationship between the Central government and the area councils has been somehow rough. According to some analysts, this is because of the fact that many of the area councils are occupied by the opposition.

This has resulted in the infighting between holders of the area councils and representatives of the central government. There have been innuendos here and there. This has created some sort of rivalry between them and it is hindering the work in some cases.

One can recall the arguments and stone throwing between the president and his people on the one hand and the mayor of Banjul and the party she comes from, the UDP. The same is the case of Mayor Talib Bensouda of the KMC and now, Yankuba Darboe of Brikama Area Council.

The appointment of coordinators in some of these area councils has heightened this tension. Some analysts and commentators have called on the president to rescind that decision as they see it as undemocratic. This, according to them, is going against the spirit of the constitution.

The intention of the Constitution is for there to be a smooth running of both the central and the local governments as they are all working for the betterment of the Gambian people.

Arguments and differences like these will only derail the democratic achievements registered since the ushering in of the new dispensation.

Both sides are therefore urged to put political differences aside and work for the development of the nation.