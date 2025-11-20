The disappearance of male youth in national development initiatives: A growing security threat ignored by spolicymakers

- Advertisement -

By Ensa B Ceesay

In a country where more than half of the population is made up of young people, the disappearance or near-absence of youth, particularly young men from national development initiatives should raise serious alarm. Yet this emerging crisis seems to be either unnoticed or quietly ignored by policymakers. The implications are far-reaching, touching not only on economic growth but also on security, social cohesion, and long-term national stability.

A casual look at our social spaces reveals a disturbing trend. Attend any public event, community gathering, or cultural activity, and observe the age distribution: overwhelmingly, the attendees are children below 15 or adults above 55. The demographic that should be most active—male youth—is conspicuously missing. This is not a mere coincidence; it is a symptom of a deeper national malaise.

The driving force behind this absence is well-known yet insufficiently addressed: large-scale migration of young men seeking “greener pastures.” With limited opportunities, slow economic growth, and inadequate youth-centered policy responses, young Gambian men increasingly view migration as their only viable path to survival and dignity. This phenomenon is no longer isolated; it has become systemic.

The ongoing recruitment process of the Gambia Immigration Department provides a striking illustration. According to observations from the process, nearly 60% of the applicants are female, signaling a dramatic gender imbalance in local youth engagement. In sectors where we traditionally expect young men to show strong interest—security, uniformed services, and national service—the sharp decline in male applicants exposes the severity of the issue. If this trend continues unchecked, what will The Gambia look like in a few years to come?

A dwindling male youth population has profound consequences.

· Security institutions may struggle to maintain balanced manpower, weakening operational capacity.

· Labour-intensive sectors could face severe shortages, affecting agriculture, construction, and national infrastructure development.

· Communities may experience social imbalance, with long-term effects on family structures and intergenerational stability.

· The risk of radicalization or exploitation increases when young men disengage entirely from state structures and national development.

The absence of male youth is more than a demographic anomaly, it is a national security concern. A nation cannot thrive when its most energetic and potentially productive segment of the population is missing from the spaces that matter.

The time to act is now. Policymakers must recognize youth, especially young men as a priority in national planning. This requires deliberate investment in skills development, employment pathways, entrepreneurship support, and meaningful civic engagement. It also calls for a serious reevaluation of migration drivers and the creation of viable alternatives at home. Ignoring this trend is not an option. The cost of inaction will be felt for decades.