The final Ecowas communique

- Advertisement -

By Retired Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr

In my earlier discussion on Ecowas’s commendable decision to abandon its military campaign against Niger in favor of peace mediation, following the Abuja summit on Sunday, December 10, I have since come across additional information in their final communique that merits further exploration.

Remarkably, the final communique, endorsed by the attending heads of states, omitted any reference to the crucial issue of Niger, which had been extensively deliberated upon. Not only did Ecowas choose to forgo military action against Niger, but they also appointed a mediation team, consisting of the heads of state from Sierra Leone, Benin, and Togo. This team is tasked with conveying to the Nigerien military government that the focus has shifted from military force to diplomatic resolutions, specifically centering around the border closure and sanctions imposed on their country. These measures will only be lifted if Niger complies with the following demands: (1) shortening their three-year timetable for returning the country to civilian rule and (2) releasing former President Mohamed Bazoum and his associates from custody. It remains uncertain whether General Abdourahamane Tiani will agree to these conditions.

Despite the logic behind this new approach, opting for diplomatic solutions over a hasty war to appease foreign interests, my concern lies with the composition of the mediation team. Presidents Patrice Talon of Benin and Faure Gnassingbe of Togo are known supporters of French interests in Africa, potentially raising suspicions among the anti-French regime in Niger. President Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, while sympathized with by Ecowas over recent turbulence in his country, remains an unconvincing choice. The root causes of the Sierra Leonean crisis were not addressed during the summit, leaving Bio’s effectiveness as a mediator in doubt. It is unclear whether the events in Sierra Leone constituted a coup attempt or insurgency, as the actual perpetrators have yet to be publicly identified.

- Advertisement -

Despite these reservations, I believe the topic of Niger was of utmost importance at the summit and should have been included in the final communique for a comprehensive overview of the discussions.

Let me now review other crucial decisions outlined in the Ecowas communique. First and foremost, the focus was on The Gambia, where Ecowas is actively urging the government to expedite the adoption of a new constitution ahead of the 2026 general election. During the meeting, I observed Foreign Minister Dr. Mamodou Tangara accompanying President Barrow, and I had anticipated him to provide the bloc with a comprehensive narrative on the measures taken by the government to achieve this objective. With a thorough explanation, the bloc would have appeared more respectable, and the somewhat amusing warning could have been omitted altogether.

Ecowas also called for the swift implementation of the white paper on the recommendations of the TRRC, which seemed like a reproach to the Barrow government for its perceived lack of enthusiasm. Did Justice Minister Dawda Jallow brief the president and his delegation on the efforts being made and any critical obstacles hindering the process?

- Advertisement -

In any case, once again, the communique extended the mandate of ECOMIG in the country for one more year. The mission was instructed to continue supporting The Gambia in the implementation of the white paper and the necessary defense on security sector reform (SSR).

The phrase that caught my attention here is “the needed defense on security sector reform.” This left me puzzled about who is providing Ecowas with information or updates regarding The Gambia, particularly regarding our security needs or SSR. How many times has National Security Adviser Mr. Abu Jeng convened security briefings to discuss the recent and formidable security sector reform policies and strategies being implemented, complete with doctrines never seen or known in this country before?

In a communiqué to the media titled “Invitation to Office of National Security- Ecowas and Civil Society Organisations Meeting,” he, on this 12th of December 2023, once again extends an invitation to elaborate on The Gambia’s National Security Policy, National Security Strategy, Security Sector Strategy, and National Defense Policy. This repetition raises questions about its purpose — is it a response to Ecowas directives outlined in Sunday’s communique, or is there another undisclosed motive? Not long ago, a similar briefing took place at the Keiraba Conference Center, assuring the public of the gradual but successful implementation of these initiatives. The National Security Office seems to portray progress in the Security Sector Reform (SSR), emphasizing its realization despite being an ongoing, multi-stage process.

On an unrelated but positive note from President Barrow’s trip to the Ecowas meeting, his generous donation of $2000 to Gambian students in Nigeria deserves acknowledgment. However, skepticism arises regarding his claim that 75% of UTG students in The Gambia are on scholarship, with various voices within the country, including UTG students, questioning its accuracy.

Turning attention to the Ecowas communiqué, it condemns the violence in Guinea Bissau on December 1st, categorizing it as an attempt to disrupt constitutional order. However, it fails to address the controversy surrounding the event, with many opposing the government’s actions, considering it a staged rebellion to empower President Umaro Sissoco Embalo to dissolve the parliament unconstitutionally. Regardless, Ecowas extends the mandate of foreign forces in the country without addressing this critical concern.

Similarly, Ecowas condemns recent violence in Sierra Leone but falls short of investigating the root cause of the recurring problems in a country susceptible to instability.

Lastly, the communiqué briefly calls on the Senegalese government to ensure a transparent and inclusive general election in February 2024. Senegalese politics has recently faced challenges, with increasing concerns about violence and political detention of opposition activists. The future will reveal the impact of these developments.