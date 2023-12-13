32 CLUBS TO PLAY MEN’S FA CUP

- Advertisement -

This year’s FA Cup will be played among 32 clubs from the men’s first and second division leagues, the Gambia Football Federation GFF announced Monday.

Ther GFF disclosed participants will come from all sixteen first division teams as well as the top sixteen teams from the second division at the end of the first-round fixtures. ”This means that only two teams in the men’s league, (the bottom two from the second division) will not be involved.

Similarly, the GFF will also organise the FA Cup competition for female league clubs where all ten teams from the first division and the top six from the second division at the end of Round One will play. Again, the remaining six teams at the bottom by the end of the first round will not take part.”

- Advertisement -

The GFF statement however failed to indicate any date for the start of the competition.