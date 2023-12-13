25.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, December 14, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

32 CLUBS TO PLAY MEN’S FA CUP

31
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

This year’s FA Cup will be played among 32 clubs from the men’s first and second division leagues, the Gambia Football Federation GFF announced Monday. 

Ther GFF disclosed participants will come from all sixteen first division teams as well as the top sixteen teams from the second division at the end of the first-round fixtures. ”This means that only two teams in the men’s league, (the bottom two from the second division) will not be involved.

Similarly, the GFF will also organise the FA Cup competition for female league clubs where all ten teams from the first division  and the top six  from the second division at the end of Round One  will play. Again, the remaining six teams at the bottom by the end of the first round will not take part.” 

- Advertisement -

The GFF statement however failed to indicate any date for the start of the competition.

Previous article
The final Ecowas communique
Next article
FASHION WEEKEND GAMBIA
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions