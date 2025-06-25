THE GAMBIA’S TOP WOMEN’S FOOTBALL TEAM CROWDFUNDS TO STAY ON THE PITCH

- Advertisement -

Gambian football champions Jeshwang United FC aims to help its players make a community-driven comeback through a crowdfunding campaign on Zaar.

After more than two decades at the top of women’s football in The Gambia, Jeshwang United Football Club has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Zaar to help keep its players on the pitch.

Based in the Old Jeshwang area of Kanifing Municipal Council in The Gambia, Jeshwang United FC was established in 2000, when it took part in The Gambia Football Association League Division Two during the 2000/2001 season. In the 2013/2014 season, the team became the GFA National League Division Two champions and secured promotion to the First Division. Yet, despite their competitive spirit and ambition, lack of financial and material resources meant the team could only stay in the First Division for one season before they were relegated.

Nevertheless, these Gambian women’s football champions persevered, over the years continuing the club’s commitment to nurturing both local talent and the community through various programmes where Jeshwang United FC players took part in inter-regional football competitions representing the Kanifing Municipal Council Region. Most recently, the club clinched the Championship title in the 2023/2024 season, cementing its place among The Gambia’s footballing elite.

Today, Jeshwang United FC has 30 registered players – some having played in the Gambian national football team – and seven officials. Their continued presence in The Gambia Football Federation National League Division One depends on securing the resources to compete. Costs associated with basic essentials – from transport to away matches to providing kits and paying youth volunteer coaches – remain out of reach, without external support. With a funding goal of just €500 to help cover these costs, Jeshwang United FC is making a heartfelt appeal to its fans across the globe, including in Malta via its crowdfunding campaign on Zaar.

“With your help, Jeshwang United FC can continue to build futures, both on and off the pitch,” says the team’s project owner, Etienne Micallef. “As a backer on Zaar’s crowdfunding campaign, you’ll become part of a global community who believes in these women, in their talent, and in the idea that a football team from The Gambia can dream big and continue to compete on a national level.”

While empowering community-driven sport, campaign backers will also receive some of a selection of rewards according to the amount they donate, including ‘thank you’ emails, e-cards and signed team posters, as tokens of appreciation.

Pledge support for Jeshwang United Women FC on Zaar at www.zaar.com.mt, before the crowdfunding campaign closes on 30 June.

