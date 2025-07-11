The Krio People of The Gambia By Nana Grey-Johnson

- Advertisement -

By Dr Cherno Omar Barry

Pages: 404

Chapters: 25, with appendices and photo archives

The literary landscape of Gambian historiography receives a monumental addition in Nana Grey-Johnson’s masterful exploration, The Krio People of The Gambia. More than just a historical record, this work is an unapologetic celebration of resilience, cultural complexity, and the intertwined fates of migration, identity, and nation-building. Grey-Johnson, one of The Gambia’s foremost authors and historians, delivers a scholarly yet deeply personal tribute to the Krio community—a small but influential ethnic group whose presence, contributions, and heritage are often overlooked in mainstream narratives of the country’s past.

Spanning over 25 richly detailed chapters, this voluminous work weaves archival research, oral history, personal reflection, and cultural commentary into a cohesive and illuminating portrait of the Krio people. The structure of the book follows both a thematic and chronological approach, beginning with the traumatic roots of transatlantic slavery, moving through the colonial formation of Bathurst (modern-day Banjul), and extending to contemporary challenges facing Krio identity and community cohesion.

Context and origins

Grey-Johnson anchors the story in the brutal realities of European exploration and conquest, particularly along the West African coast during the 15th to 19th centuries. The narrative traces how the Portuguese, English, Dutch, and other European powers transformed the River Gambia and surrounding regions into theatres of exploitation, with the Atlantic Slave Trade emerging as a central force in shaping the continent’s demographic and socio-political landscape.

From this dark history arises the Krio people — descendants of liberated, re-captive, and freed slaves, many of whom settled in Freetown, Sierra Leone, before migrating to Bathurst in The Gambia. The author paints a vivid picture of how these displaced groups, initially composed of Africans uprooted from various regions across the continent and the Americas, forged a new identity rooted in shared language, faith, and survival against immense odds.

Bathurst, founded in 1816 by the British as an outpost to police the river and suppress the slave trade, became the cradle of Krio settlement in The Gambia. Grey-Johnson’s meticulous research reveals how, over time, this community evolved linguistically, culturally, and socially, adopting English as a lingua franca but infusing it with African linguistic traditions to form the distinct “Krio” language.

Formation of a unique identity

One of the book’s greatest strengths lies in its nuanced examination of how Krio identity was not born of homogeneity but of pluralism. Grey-Johnson skilfully disentangles the complexity of origins — the mixture of Christianised Creole settlers, the Oku-Marabou Muslim migrants from Nigeria’s Yoruba hinterland, and the shared experiences of displacement, resettlement, and adaptation.

The work explores the evolution of the Krio language, customs, and social structures, highlighting how faith, intermarriage, enterprise, and education served as pillars of community development. The author also confronts the misconceptions and myths surrounding the term “Aku,” often used interchangeably with Krio, providing etymological and cultural explanations grounded in oral and archival sources.

Notably, Grey-Johnson does not romanticise history. He candidly discusses the frictions between Christian and Muslim Krio factions, the stigmatisation by European missionaries who both admired and feared the self-assuredness of the liberated Africans, and the gradual erosion of distinct cultural practices due to colonial policies, economic hardship, and urban displacement.

Cultural contributions and social influence

Beyond identity, The Krio People of The Gambia delves into the profound socio-political, educational, and economic influence of the Krio community. Grey-Johnson pays homage to the pioneers in education, commerce, and governance who emerged from this minority, highlighting their disproportionate contributions to nation-building.

Chapters on “Friendly Societies”, “Leadership in Politics and Governance”, “Education”, and “The Press” underscore the Krio people’s commitment to service, faith, and progress. Figures like Edward Francis Small — the “Watchdog of The Gambia” — emerge as testaments to Krio leadership in advocating for justice, accountability, and national development.

Equally compelling are the chapters dedicated to social life, family structures, culinary traditions, and linguistic heritage. Through vivid descriptions of Krio weddings, initiation rites, cuisine, and proverbs, Grey-Johnson immortalises the intangible cultural wealth that continues to shape Gambian society.

For instance, the documentation of Krio culinary delights — dishes like Catfish-en-Pok, Cassada Pap, and Newtown specials — provides not just recipes but a window into cultural memory and resilience. Similarly, the inclusion of Krio vocabulary, folklore, and proverbs enriches the historical narrative with the lived experiences of ordinary people.

Challenges of survival and the question of continuity

While celebratory in tone, the book does not shy away from the stark realities confronting the Krio community today. The final chapters and epilogue adopt a reflective, sometimes sombre, stance on the gradual erosion of Krio cultural spaces, particularly in Banjul, once the epicentre of Krio life.

The author laments the rapid sale of family lands, urban migration to the Kombos, the defacement of colonial architectural heritage, and the declining visibility of Krio traditions in public life. Yet, Grey-Johnson remains cautiously optimistic, aligning with scholars like Akintola Wyse who believe that Kriodom, though diminished numerically, can survive through cultural preservation, intergenerational knowledge transfer, and community pride.

The epilogue, titled “Shall Krio Rise Again?” poses a poignant challenge to both Krio descendants and the broader Gambian society: to embrace inclusivity while safeguarding minority cultures, to resist historical amnesia, and to ensure that national identity reflects the rich mosaic of all its people.

Literary style and scholarly approach

Grey-Johnson’s literary style is both scholarly and accessible. The narrative is infused with personal anecdotes, family histories, and engaging storytelling, making it appealing to both academic and general audiences. His use of archival records — such as The Register of Liberated African Slaves — and references to respected scholars like Florence Mahoney and Martha Frederiks ground the work in credible research.

Moreover, the inclusion of family genealogies, photographs, and oral testimonies lends authenticity and intimacy to the historical analysis. The book is structured to guide readers through complex historical processes without overwhelming them, aided by clear chapter headings and sub-sections.

What distinguishes this work from conventional history books is its emotive undercurrent — a sense of urgency to document, remember, and celebrate a people whose contributions risk being overshadowed by time, neglect, and modernisation.

Comparative analysis

In its thematic scope and narrative ambition, The Krio People of The Gambia resonates with other seminal works on African diasporic identity, such as Akintoye’s studies of Yoruba diasporas, Wyse’s interpretations of Sierra Leone’s Krio, and broader African scholarship on post-slavery resettlement.

However, Grey-Johnson brings a distinctly Gambian lens to the discourse, situating the Krio within the unique socio-political evolution of The Gambia — a nation shaped by colonial boundaries, transatlantic migrations, and pluralistic cultures. His work complements but also expands on the regional narrative by highlighting The Gambia’s centrality in the West African Krio story.

Compared to similar works, Grey-Johnson’s book offers a more intimate and localised perspective, drawing on family stories, community landmarks, and personal encounters that ground the academic analysis in lived experience. This approach mirrors the narrative techniques of African literary historians like Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe, who blend personal memory with collective history.

Conclusion and relevance

The Krio People of The Gambia is a landmark contribution to African historical literature and Gambian cultural studies. It bridges the gap between scholarly research and public education, offering a comprehensive, compassionate, and critical account of a people whose story encapsulates themes of displacement, resilience, identity, and nation-building.

Grey-Johnson not only documents the past but invites reflection on the present and future of minority cultures in postcolonial Africa. His work serves as both a historical record and a cultural call to action — a reminder that diversity, when acknowledged and nurtured, enriches the national fabric rather than diminishes it.

For readers interested in African history, diaspora studies, or cultural preservation, this book is essential. For Gambians, it is an indispensable mirror reflecting the pluralism at the heart of their nation. And for the Krio community, it is both a tribute and a testament — a literary homecoming that reclaims their rightful place in the chronicles of The Gambia.

In sum, Nana Grey-Johnson has given The Gambia — and indeed, West Africa — a masterwork of cultural remembrance and historical affirmation. The Krio people may be few in number, but through this book, their legacy resounds with enduring clarity, reminding us all that no part of our history is too small to matter.