The land issue

There are a few things that can cause security threats in a country. Among these are land, tribe, social injustice and inequality. Therefore, every government must make efforts to ensure that these things are treated with utmost care. Otherwise, it can lead to a problem which knows no bounds.

One of the best ways to deal with any of these issues is to ensure total transparency and absolute justice in the eyes of the citizens. If the people perceive that something is wrong, then they may go on agitating for justice to an extent that it may lead to misunderstandings which can result in chaos.

When a people have certain misconceptions about a particular matter, it is best to come out in the open and give them detailed explanations which may be satisfactory to them. One cannot wish a problem away. Once there is a problem it is better to tackle it head-on so that it will not fester and degenerate into something bad.

Of recent, there has been a lot of talk about land problems in The Gambia. This challenge is from the level of the alkalolu to the level of the Ministry of Lands and how the duo goes about distributing or selling lands. It is necessary to put measures in place that will make land distribution transparent so as to avoid misunderstandings.

This land issue and the fact that government officials – the president, ministers and other political heavyweights – have been seen to have allocated plots of land to themselves and their loved ones under the pretext of its legality, has added an extra wedge between the governors and the governed. No good can come out of such mistrust between the two.

It is the responsibility of the State to put policies in place which will ensure fairness and equality in order to avoid alienating the masses, so to speak. Something may be legal and still not be right. What is wrong is wrong no matter how beautifully it is clothed.

Extra caution should be used in dealing with the issue of land allocation!