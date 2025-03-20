The minister should go

- Advertisement -

It is both sad and outrageous that a minister would justify appointing a soldier on the basis that there is too much indiscipline in her ministry! By saying this, Rohey John Manjang is just exposing her own incompetence in managing the affairs and resources under her responsibility!

There are clearly laid out policies, laws, regulations and rules governing the management of ministries, departments and agencies. The minister, as head of the ministry should provide direction and guidance to all departments and agencies under her purview to ensure they perform and deliver effectively and efficiently in the enforcement of laws and implementation of policies.

But what we have seen so far under this minister is that her ministry is failing to preserve and protect our environment as required by law. Under her watch, multiple forests have been de-gazetted. Multiple companies and individuals are allowed to encroach on and pollute our forests, wetlands, beaches and our waters. All across the country litter is everywhere. Yet no one is held accountable for the destruction of our environment.

- Advertisement -

All of these indicate blatant abuse of power, disregard after the law, massive bribery and corruption and total negligence by her Ministry of Environment-MECCNAR. These are issues that have been consistently reported in the media, exposed in audit reports and raised in parliament.

Therefore, her argument that a soldier is needed to bring discipline in her ministry is an acknowledgment of her poor leadership and inefficiency. After all, that soldier is not going to do his work outside of the law but will have to act according to already laid down laws and rules.

The question then is, why is Rohey John Manjang and her permanent secretary and directors not enforcing the same laws and policies they are employed to do so?

- Advertisement -

If her justification for appointing a soldier is true, then the President should sack Rohey John Manjang for incompetence and corruption. She has shown that she cannot lead that ministry.

Under her watch our environment which is our common heritage has never been under such severe onslaught, unabated.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh

Standing against fascism. Defending humanity

Today I joined hundreds of students, lecturers and professors from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands for a nationwide strike against budget cuts against higher education.

The Dutch Government is proposing budget cuts that will only weaken universities and prevent them from providing quality education while also limiting the opportunity for many people to enjoy higher education as once enjoyed by these politicians themselves.

Across The Netherlands, universities in city after city are protesting one by one these fascist policies that are now spreading from the United States to Western Europe to Argentina and other places! They must be confronted head on.

Fascism is a threat to human rights and democracy. It is a crime hellbent on perpetuating racism, violence, injustice and discrimination. Sadly, fascists are gaining momentum in Western societies, spreading homophobic ideas rooted in white supremacy and inequality.

It was so pleasant to see young European students and their professors speaking out, and standing against fascism.

The damage and destruction brought by fascism in Europe is well documented. Hence no European, indeed human being should entertain racist politicians like Geert Wilders, Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and their oligarchs such as Elon Musk to once again destroy Europe and the world just like Hitler, Mussolini and Franco did 80 years ago!

Death to Fascism!

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh