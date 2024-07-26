The next Commonwealth Secretary-General? Candidate from The Gambia

- Advertisement -

Can you tell us about your experience of the Commonwealth growing up, living and working in a Commonwealth country?

My memories of the Commonwealth as a community of nations representing diversity of cultures, economic freedom and sovereign independent member states maybe blurry from growing up but the impact of what it stands for continues to benefit and define my everyday work and social life, which transcends from being a citizen of one nation to a citizen of a community of diverse peoples. No matter how blurry my memories may be now from when I was growing up, the values of the Commonwealth of Nations that informed my experience and character remain the solace of the perspective with which I view the world today. This is simply because the Commonwealth taught me to appreciate and value culture, unity, solidarity and sharing through capacity building. This is my experience no matter how blurry my memory.

I was born in the same year that The Gambia gained Independence in 1965 – a significant trajectory in our nation’s history. As a young country focused on advancing development, The Gambia attached significant importance to its membership of the Commonwealth reflecting its cultural and historical links in various aspects.

From witnessing the history of the Commonwealth’s role in bringing about the collapse of the apartheid system in South Africa, which is regarded as one of the most remarkable achievements of the Commonwealth, to the ringing affirmation of the formidable role the organisation has played in advancing the post-independence developmental aspirations of The Gambia. This has manifested in the areas of education, democratization and promoting fundamental human rights. One key example is advancing the administration of justice in The Gambia through the provision of technical assistance for Judges and the judiciary, recalling the Commonwealth’s credibility as an organisation of principles anchored in advancing the lives of humanity at large.

Has your upbringing influenced your career choices in politics, development and diplomacy?

Yes, it has. The values of the Commonwealth directly mirrors African family life, through which I was nurtured to appreciate my own person and that of others aimed at building community of nations from a village. Ujamaa, it is called in the Swahili language known to East Africa, meaning ‘familyhood’, which suggest a willingness to share possessions, work and wealth in a family fashion.

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere (Tanzanian President from 1962 to 1985) – “There are more important things in life than amassing riches, and if the pursuit of wealth clashes with things like human dignity and social equality, the latter (must) be given priority.”

These values that the late President Nyerere referenced are what the Commonwealth stands for and has immortalized. The values I am nurtured to live by and to thrive in any career path are the values that we, the peoples of the Commonwealth of Nations, must live by to succeed together, ‘leaving no one behind’.

At a young age and realizing that dialogue and peaceful negotiation serves as the bedrock in assisting The Gambia attain its independence through the hard work and wisdom of our founding fathers, I wanted to be part of this journey to further advance the aspiration of The Gambia internally but also to place us on the world map as a shining example. I wanted to envisage that it does not matter the size of a country, we can all make remarkable differences in the lives of people everywhere. My upbringing is inspired by The Gambia and its story of self-determination and governance which serves as a testament to the power of collective action and the enduring spirit of independent movements as we continue to still champion courses through international legal system on behalf of people around the world. I continue to be reminded of that struggle every day and to seek ways to serve humanity, to ensure consensus through diplomatic means, the solidarity on vital matters of common concern as well as the pertinence of building alliances with like-minded nations and organisations.

Why do you want to be the next Commonwealth Secretary-General?

The institution of the Commonwealth is deeply seated in my life from birth and upbringing to my later career. The values I live for and represent are the same values that the Commonwealth represents. My entire professional life has been in the service of the people, preparing me to understand the socio-economic needs and cultural diversities of nations. As the only candidate vying for the position of the Commonwealth Secretary-General who is recognised as one of the longest-serving African Foreign Ministers with not just high-level diplomatic experience but also political and developmental accolades, I am ready to lead with compassion for all member states as well as with the clarity of values that the Commonwealth is built upon. My experience and appreciation for the need to solve or mitigate critical global issues of peace and security, promotion and protection of human rights, and climate change, including sea level rise, affecting our community of nations would be invaluable.

Furthermore, the polarization of our world and the intrinsic nature of our geopolitical multi-polar world in an ever-changing global landscape places the Commonwealth as a formidable and strategic player on the global scene. I therefore intend to consolidate the inherited strength of our diversity and the historical accomplishments of the preceding years, to use this as a path towards forging a better tangible dividend towards a better and more fulfilling future and to formulate long term sustainable development policies. I am of the firm conviction that the Commonwealth’s twin goal of democracy and sustainable development is anchored in the conviction that democracy and development should be built concurrently as we achieve our common desired goals whilst playing a strong role globally in ensuring legitimate, transparent, and responsive governance and a secure international system.

What are your main plans and priorities for the job of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth?

The Commonwealth of Nations as a community is futile without its backbone of effective Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)/Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and its outreach representatives in remote communities of member states providing useful materials and human resources in the areas of capacity building to consolidate cultural and human rights values as well as democratic gains. Strengthening cooperation and deepening bilateral relations between Commonwealth member states and the Commonwealth Secretariat through the various Ministerial Committee Meetings in order to maximize the economic interchange and trade between states to end poverty, increase economic growth and mitigate global and common crises affecting the Commonwealth will be one of my main priorities.

The Commonwealth with its historical affinity and experiences has endeared the world to its endless possibilities and the organisation has from its inception placed a high premium of importance on encouraging its Member States to provide a free, transparent and democratic space to its people. My priority will also be to translate the Commonwealth’s human rights policies into actions, spearhead crucial reforms and create inclusivity and equality within the Commonwealth. We can also effectively harness our comparative advantage while promoting the values enshrined in our impressive Commonwealth Charter. We can also look forward to nurturing our cultural diplomacy to enrich our common values and demonstrate inclusive growth which are mutually reinforcing.

What are the biggest challenges facing Commonwealth Parliaments and Parliamentarians?

If elected as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, the realisation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s mandate would be sacrosanct to our most cherished values as the Commonwealth of Nations, such as supporting and strengthening parliamentary democracy, sensitivity to progressive legislation, creating greater understanding of the roles of Select Committees and their oversight functions and sharing technical ideas to address the urgent needs of our peoples.

60% of the Commonwealth’s population is aged under 30. How can the Commonwealth engage with more young people?

Coming from a youthful population of 64% age 30 and below in The Gambia, I can relate. The welfare and economic security of our youths are core enabler or driver of my plan, which is informed by the view to rebrand the Commonwealth from an institution commonly referred to as a ‘colonial institution’ or associated with the horrors of colonialism. The youth must therefore play a central role in rebranding the Commonwealth as a historical institution built to bridge differences and foster the economic growth of states and citizens. Such values and objectives must not be limited to flowery words designed to promise hope from generation to generation. My team of advisers will include the youth for youthful insights and youthful programs, which will be implemented to directly impact youths across the Commonwealth.

In realising the importance of young people as core pillars of efforts to sustain peace and development in the present day and in the future, we also recognise the efforts to achieve gender equality and realize the rights of women and girls across the Commonwealth. It is my hope that when elected as Commonwealth Secretary-General, I would place requisite affirmative measures that would lead efforts to ensure that decision-making spaces are inclusive for all.

How can the Commonwealth provide leadership on the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

Here, I must commend the outgoing Commonwealth Secretary-General, H.E. Patricia Scotland for her leadership and efforts to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), which has not been an easy task for the institution and the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, among which the majority are developing states facing insurmountable challenges and common global issues including climate change, peace and security, and human rights violations.

In the decade of action, the challenges that member states are facing, coupled with the limited time remaining, it may seem impossible for the Commonwealth to achieve the SDGs, but in reality, all we need to provide in leadership is unity, solidarity and coordination. A revisit to declarations that brought us together will certainly bring us leadership successes on the Sustainable Development Goals. I would, therefore, rely on the values that characterised the Commonwealth to build on existing efforts and work with all member states to support good governance and strengthen the capacities of individuals and relevant institutions. I would also assist countries in providing the requisite technical assistance to assist with their developmental targets in achieving the various aspects of the SDGs.

What do you think are the Commonwealth’s greatest challenges today?

The Commonwealth is faced with number of challenges most of which directly affect youths. Youth economic security, climate change, political freedom, civil liberties, poverty and migration are grave concerns and until these challenges are addressed, the dreams of our forebears for one Commonwealth of Nations will remain unattainable. The economic challenges are connected, just like political freedoms and civil liberties are in every member state. The narrative can no longer hold that youths are the future. I disagree. It is my conviction that youths are the present and future and will lead the economic solution of my plan for the Commonwealth as the most affected constituency economically.

A culture of peace must be encouraged among communities as required in a conducive environment of levelled political landscape and freedom to avoid the sowing of seeds of discord that set back all gains. Continued conflicts and violent extremism in some parts of the Commonwealth is affecting prosperity within bloc, and adding to the already existing debt burden that is economic prosperity of some member states. Given the opportunity that the Commonwealth of Nations provides to each other for economic proliferation, it unfortunate that we are still not maximising the benefits of the Intra-Commonwealth trade equally.

After 75 years of the existence of the Commonwealth, with an estimated population of 2.5 billion, comprising 33 out of 42 of the world’s smallest states, 25 of which are Small Island Developing States, as well as 12 least developed states, our strength really lies in our numbers and the values that brought us together to carry each other. There is no better way to overcome economic challenges other than the interchange of trade, technology, capacity building and technical assistance etc. Critically, we must adjust to the issues of financing, the new forms of partnerships and the roles of actors in creating the best conditions for our people.

