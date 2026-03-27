The Promised Messiah (as): A Momin’s Hallmark – World Becomes Subservient to Faith

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Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘Utilising Worldly Means to Support One’s Faith’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that earlier today, he delivered the Eid Sermon, and so he would deliver a brief Friday Sermon, for which he selected a quote of the Promised Messiah(as) towards which one should always pay attention.

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His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who states that a true believer’s vast connections with the world are in fact a means for them achieving lofty ranks, because their ultimate goal is always the faith. In other words, they develop worldly connections solely for the sake of their faith. This is the hallmark of a believer. Therefore, attaining the world should not be the end goal, rather the goal should always be to employ worldly means in subservience to the faith. Therefore, there is no harm in earning worldly wealth, so long as it is ultimately for the sake of one’s faith and setting oneself up for a good end.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that what a person earns in this world should not detract them from the faith, rather it should all be an aid and enhancement to serving the faith. When a person rides an animal or enters a vehicle to travel from one place to another, their purpose is not that riding animal or vehicle, rather the ultimate purpose is the actual destination. So too should one consider the world and what they earn from it.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who highlighted the fact that God teaches the following prayer in the Holy Qur’an:

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“Our Lord, grant us good in this world as well as good in the world to come, and protect us from the torment of the Fire.” (The Holy Qur’an, 2:202)

In this prayer, the “world” has been mentioned first. Why? Because it specifically mentions the “good in this world.” In other words, such things in this world, which lead to “good in the world to come.” When one becomes engrossed in the world entirely, then they are not able to achieve good in the hereafter. Thus, this prayer provides the framework and mindset with which one should strive to attain that which is in this world; to do so in a manner that is conducive to attaining good in the hereafter.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who further explained that when one earns in this world, it should not be for themselves alone, rather they should earn in a manner that benefits humanity, their family and the society around them. The wealth they earn should not result in harm or in humiliation for their family and those close to them.

His Holiness(aba) said in today’s world where self-interests are given precedence, where nations are concerned only with themselves rather than humanity at large, we must focus a great deal on praying to God for good both in this world and in the world to come, so that we may remain safeguarded from all sorts of calamities.

His Holiness(aba) said that the world is hurtling towards destruction, and prayed that may Allah the Almighty protect us all from this. May Allah

enable us to improve our deeds and also enable us to worship Him in the true sense, such prayers that are granted acceptance and lead to good.