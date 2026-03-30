31 arrested as GID intercepts ‘back way’ boat

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By Olimatou Coker

During a routine patrol, personnel of the Tanji Border Patrol Unit intercepted 31 suspected migrants in Gunjur early Sunday morning.

The group comprised 19 Gambians, six Guineans, five Senegalese, and one Sierra Leonean. Of the group, 19 are males and 12 females.

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They were escorted to the Gunjur Immigration Station and are currently awaiting transfer to Tanji for further processing and investigation.

According to a statement from the Gambia Immigration Department, a commercial vehicle with registration number WCR 1549 C and a tricycle with registration number MC KM 9023 were used to transport the individuals to the seaside. Both vehicles have since been placed under investigative custody.

“The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating irregular migration and safeguarding national security,” the statement concluded.