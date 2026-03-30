Barry re-elected head of writers association

- Advertisement -

The Writers’ Association of The Gambia (WAG) has retained Professor Cherno Omar Barry as its new president during its annual general meeting on Saturday.

Mrs Juka Jabang is the vice president with Kebba S Juwara as general secretary.

The rest of the members of the new executive are: Aisha Jawara – publicity secretary; Ansu Jatta – assistant publicity secretary; Ramatoulie Othman – treasurer; Fatoumatta Mbinki Bayo – assistant treasurer; Adam Nyang – book production and promotion officer; Almami Fanding Taal – legal adviser; Nana Grey-Johnson – adviser; Dr Yaya Cham – resource mobiliser, internal auditor (overseer); and Professor Veronica Njie-Kah – diaspora representative.

- Advertisement -

The AGM brought together members of the Gambian literary community to review the association’s progress, elect a new executive committee, and adopt key structural reforms aimed at strengthening WAG’s national and international relevance.

A press statement released after the meeting noted that the newly elected executive committee reflects “a strategic balance between institutional memory and generational renewal, combining experienced founding members with emerging voices in the literary space”.

It added: “In a landmark decision, the AGM formally endorsed the establishment of a fully functional WAG Secretariat as part of the association’s transition into a more structured and sustainable institution. To this end, the position of general manager has been created and filled through nomination of Nyada Yoba Baldeh.

- Advertisement -

The creation of this role signals a shift from a volunteer-based association to a professionally managed institution. The secretariat will serve as the administrative and operational hub of WAG, with responsibilities including programme coordination, partnership development, documentation, and the management of income-generating activities such as publications and literary events.

“This development underscores the urgent need to establish a functioning secretariat, including a permanent office, documentation centre, and conferencing facilities. The AGM also reviewed the association’s 2025 performance, highlighting significant achievements: Successful restructuring of WAG and revitalisation of its activities; Strategic engagement with national institutions and international partners; Organisation of the Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival 2025; Acquisition of office space at the Sahel Knowledge Campus; Strong financial growth, with closing balances rising to over D500,000. These milestones reflect WAG’s increasing role as a national platform for literary development, cultural dialogue, and intellectual engagement.”

In his address, President Barry reaffirmed WAG’s commitment to promoting reading, writing, and critical thought as essential pillars of national development. He emphasised that WAG, as the home of writers, carries a moral responsibility to give voice to the voiceless and contribute meaningfully to the cultural and intellectual life of the nation and called on all writers, partners, and stakeholders to join in this renewed journey of literary excellence and cultural transformation.