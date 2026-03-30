UMC denounces gov’t’s attempts to ‘suppress’ press freedom

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By Tabora Bojang

Opposition voices in the country have continued to denounce the government’s plan to introduce a media accreditation policy that will allow journalists and content creators to register with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (Pura) for access to government events, news and facilities.

The move has ignited wide condemnation as many feared it will reduce media to state control thereby stifling dissent and silencing critical voices.

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In a strongly worded critique, the Talib Bensouda led Unite Movement for Change described the “Communications Bill 2026” alongside new accreditation rules and online content regulations as a “serious” attempts to control the media.

UMC stated: “Voting this bill would give the government strong controlling power over journalists, content creators, and anyone in The Gambia who posts online. We do not see this as setting professional standards, but rather as an attempt to exert control as the country heads toward the presidential elections in December.

“Gambians need a free press and a level playing field in the media to make informed decisions. Instead of expanding democratic space, the government is pushing a bill and regulations meant to silence critics and weaken accountability. When the government decides who gets to speak, who must register with Pura, and who can be silenced, there is no more level playing field. This will clearly affect journalists, content creators, and any voice that wants to speak freely. It will affect all of us who want to know what is really happening in our country. When journalists and online voices are afraid to speak, we all lose.”

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The movement called on National Assembly Members and citizens to “reject the bill and the regulations and defend the freedom Gambians sacrificed for instead of supporting the government in their attempt to take the country back towards repression”.