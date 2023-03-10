The Promised Messiah (as): Status and Glory of The Holy Quran

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Excellences of the Holy Qur?an – A Book for All of Mankind

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) has granted us the ability to gain a better understanding of the Holy Qur?an through his writings and sayings. The treasure of knowledge provided by the Holy Qur?an enables one to grow closer and develop a connection with God.

The Only Means to Drawing Nearer to God

His Holiness(aba) said that if one wishes to draw nearer to God and attain His pleasure, then they must always bear in mind that the Holy Qur?an is the only means to do so. It is also important to recognise that in order to properly understand the Holy Qur?an, it was necessary that God sent a chosen one of His in order to shed light on the Holy Qur?an. In this era, this chosen person was the Promised Messiah(as), Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as).

His Holiness(aba) said that as he has in previous sermons, he would continue presenting the various writings and excerpts of the Promised Messiah(as) which help us better understand the grand and lofty stature of the Holy Qur?an.

The Qur’an is Free from all Aspects of Polytheism

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who wrote that once, a Brahman by the name of Lekh Ram said to him that it was the Vedas, not the Holy Qur?an that is the word of God. The Promised Messiah(as) said that this cannot be true, because the Vedas comprises teachings of associating partners with God, whereas the Holy Qur?an rejects any notion of there being any partners with God, and it is through following the Holy Qur?an that one can truly see and recognise God. Hence, the condition for a true word of God is that it is free from any and all teachings of shirk (associating partners with God).

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet(sa) brought people from a state akin to being wild animals, immersed in the depths of immorality without any perception of right and wrong, to a lofty state of morality and spirituality. All of this was through the teachings of the Holy Qur?an. God describes their initial state as:

„They are like cattle; nay, they are even more astray. They are indeed quite heedless.? (The Holy Qur?an, 7:180)

Then, after receiving and accepting the teachings of the Holy Qur?an, a revolution came about, and not only did it remove their weaknesses, but enabled them to tread the path of virtue. God then describes their state as:

„These are they in whose hearts Allah has inscribed true faith and whom He has strengthened with inspiration from Himself. And He will make them enter Gardens through which streams flow. Therein will they abide. Allah is well pleased with them, and they are well pleased with Him. They are Allah?s party. Hearken ye O people! it is Allah?s party who will be successful.? (The Holy Qur?an, 58:23)

They rose from the ground into the heavens like stars. Hence, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that his Companions are guides for us.

A Means to Understanding the Attributes of God

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) said that the Holy Qur?an enables one to reflect the attributes of God. However, it is not enough to follow the Holy Qur?an, rather one must reach the heights of love and loyalty, in other words be completely devoted to implementing the teachings of the Holy Qur?an. By truly following the Holy Qur?an, one can become a friend of Allah. This is a quality which cannot be found in any other book. However, there are those who not only reject the signs of the Holy Qur?an, but they mock them. This in fact, is the reason why they have moved away from faith and God. However, we do not mock them, rather we feel sorrow for their loss and their inability to recognise the light. They have become distant from God, and by giving their schools of thought the label of enlightenment, their actions are reverting to those that can be likened to the wild ones of the past.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that he witnessed over a hundred thousand signs himself because following the teachings of the Holy Prophet(sa) enables one to become a friend of Allah. Islam is the only living religion, for it enabled him to recognise the living God. The Promised Messiah(as) invited that if anyone wished to investigate these claims, they could reside with him for two months and see for themselves. Even today, it is through the Promised Messiah?s(as) writings that people are reaching this realisation.

Four Distinct Qualities of the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that one of the distinguishing features of the Holy Qur?an is its proficiency and eloquence. Another distinguishing feature is that all of the stories it relates are prophecies. The third distinguishing feature of the Holy Qur?an is that it possesses the means of taking human nature to its highest form. The fourth distinguishing feature of the Holy Qur?an is that it takes one who truly follows its teachings to the stage of being so close to God that they are able to converse with God, and they achieve complete certainty in faith.

Following the Holy Qur’an Leads to the Acceptance of Prayer

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that another result of truly following the Holy Qur?an is the acceptance of prayers. In fact God informs them of the acceptance of their prayers and assists them against their enemies.

The True Means of Ridding One of Sin

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur?an presents the complete guidance. Before the Holy Qur?an was revealed in Arabia, the Christians would say that all of their sins were forgiven, whereas the Jews would say that they would only reside in the hellfire for a short while. It is regarding them that God states in the Holy Qur?an

„That is because they say, “The Fire shall not touch us, except for a limited number of days.” And what they used to forge has deceived them regarding their religion.? (The Holy Qur?an, 3:25)

When this was the state of the people of the Book and the idolaters in Arabia, God wished to save them through the Holy Prophet(sa). God sent him with an all encompassing teaching and also made the Holy Prophet(sa) the ruler of Arabia, so that all the people of Arabia would hear this message and be saved.

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur?an enables one to live a life of purity. The true purpose of a revealed book should be to enable its followers to abandon a life of impurity to purity, and equip them with the ability of recognising and drawing nearer to God. It enables them to leave a baser form of life and instead become attached with their true Beloved. Hence, any sound minded person can realise that the Holy Qur?an enables one to abandon filth and sin and to tread the path that leads to God. The Holy Qur?an grants a degree of complete certainty that by committing sin which may have temporary worldly pleasure is like going to a jungle to hunt, however the fear of wild beasts and serpents hinders us from hunting. It is thus, by developing the same degree of fear for God?s wrath that we can be saved from commiting sin. It is the Holy Qur?an which grants all of these realisations and it is through truly following the Holy Qur?an that one can truly be saved from sin and in turn, enable one to recognise the existence of God.

His Holiness(aba) said that without truly following the Holy Qur?an, as the Promised Messiah(as) stipulated, we cannot realise the bounties and blessings of the Holy Qur?an in their true form. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may we all truly follow the Holy Qur?an.

The Holy Qur’an Imbues One with Certainty Through Magnificent Signs

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that he and those before him are witness that the Holy Qur?an enlightens the hearts of its true followers and true magnificent signs, grants such strong faith that can never be broken. It purifies one from sin and grants one converse with God, along with the acceptance of prayer and its foretelling through the knowledge of the unseen granted by God. The condition for all of these things to occur is to be a true follower of the Holy Qur?an.

A Book to Unite All People

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the Holy Qur?an is a complete and universal book. In earlier times, there were fewer people and so teachings were sent for them. Then, as the number of people grew and spread out in different parts of the world, specific teachings were sent for those nations. Then, as the human race developed further and the means of mutual interaction grew, God sent a universal teaching for all people. This was the Holy Qur?an, which came to unite the entire world. Unlike previous teachings which were sent for specific peoples, the Holy Qur?an was revealed as a universal book, sent for all people and in order to unite all people. The Holy Qur?an itself states that it has been sent for all people:

Say, „O mankind! truly I am a Messenger to you all (The Holy Qur?an, 7:159)

The Holy Qur?an also states:

„And we have not sent thee but as a mercy for all peoples? (The Holy Qur?an, 21:108)

Four Purposes of the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that as it is with other things, there are four purposes of the Holy Qur?an; Illat-eFa’ili, meaning who carried it out and why; Illat-e-Soori, meaning its apparent and practical purpose; Illat-e-Maddi, meaning its practical benefits; Illat-e-Gha’i, meaning it?s underlying necessity. As for the Illat-e-Fa’ili, God states, ‘I am Allah, the All-Knowing’. Illat-eMadi is ‘This is the perfect book’, meaning this book has been revealed by God Who possesses all knowledge. Illat-e-Soori, is ‘there is no doubt in it’, meaning that this teaching is so beautiful that no other can compare. All claims are founded and all arguments are enlightening. Illat-e-Gha’i is ‘it is a guidance for the righteous’, meaning that the underlying purpose of this book is to guide the righteous.

Righteousness: The Prerequisite to Benefiting from the Holy Qur’an

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who explained that in order to truly benefit from the teachings of the Holy Qur?an, one must become righteous. His Holiness(aba) stated that these days, through their actions which are bereft of righteousness, the so-called scholars have given opponents of Islam the opportunity to raise objections. However, it must be Ahmadi Muslims who, through their actions infused with righteousness, must show the world that the Holy

Qur?an is the cure to all problems. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable us to adopt righteousness.

His Holiness(aba) said that these are very in-depth matters which we must pay close attention to and we must read the Holy Qur?an with great diligence.

Prayers for Ahmadi Muslims in Bangladesh

His Holiness(aba) made an appeal for prayers for the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) being held in Bangladesh. Today was the first day, however opponents of Ahmadiyyat have attacked the Convention site resulting in some injuries as well. They are also setting fire to the homes of some Ahmadis. The actual scope of damage remains to be determined. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Ahmadis remain safe from their evil and may God take the perpetrators to task. All that we can pray for such people is:

„O Allah, tear them apart and crush them to pieces.?

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for Ahmadis in Pakistan, Burkina Faso and Algeria. In Bangladesh, local authorities had assured the Community that they would be able to safely hold the Convention, however now upon this attack, they are doing nothing. All we can do is pray to God to swiftly alleviate the difficulties of our fellow Ahmadis.