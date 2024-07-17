The rainy season and drainage system

- Advertisement -

There are many areas in the Greater Banjul Area which are prone to flooding due to various reasons. One of these is the fact that in some places, houses are built in ways that prevents rain water from flowing seamlessly. This is mainly because of a lack of proper planning.

As a result of these issues, when the rainy season begins and it rains heavily, many places become water locked and passage becomes a problem. Transportation becomes a nightmare as most commercial drivers refuse to drive to those areas for fear of their vehicles developing problems.

In addition to these challenges, there are other problems in the areas where road constructions are going on. The OIC road projects like in Brufut, Tallinding and some other areas have these issues. In some of these places, trenches have been dug for the water to pass yet these have not been properly covered.

If these trenches are open and it rains heavily, they are filled with water and passersby will not be able to know there is a hole and where there is not. Thus, this will cause another danger as people, especially children, may wander and fall in a ditch without knowing.

The contractors are therefore urged to treat the work as urgent so that they can complete it as soon as possible in order to save people from that danger. People residing in those areas are also urged to take extra precautions when it rains so that they can avoid falling prey to these accidents.

In the long term, attitudinal change is required. Citizens must observe hygiene measures and make sure that rubbish is not thrown in these trenches or the sewage system which will end up filling it making it easier for rain water to divert and enter their homes.

It is a collective responsibility to try and keep the country clean and therefore safe for everyone, especially small children.