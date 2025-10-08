The Russian oil saga has refused to go away

- Advertisement -

The ongoing Russian Oil Saga has once again brought to the fore the delicate balance between the Legislature and the Executive in The Gambia’s governance system. The National Assembly, acting under its oversight mandate, investigated the matter and, upon conclusion, made recommendations for appropriate action by the Executive. However, the Executive’s decision to reject those recommendations on the grounds of insufficient evidence has sparked a new debate — this time, not over oil, but over power and constitutional authority.

At the heart of this issue lies a critical question: can the Executive override the recommendations of the National Assembly? According to the Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) of the Assembly, the answer is no. Their position underscores a vital constitutional principle — that the Legislature, as the people’s representative body, possesses oversight powers that must be respected. Once the National Assembly adopts a report or recommendation, it carries the weight of parliamentary authority and demands a formal response, not dismissal.

The Executive’s rejection of the recommendations, therefore, risks setting a troubling precedent. If left unchecked, it could weaken the National Assembly’s oversight role and embolden the Executive to disregard legislative findings at will. This would tilt the balance of power, eroding accountability and undermining democratic governance. Oversight without consequence is mere ritual — and The Gambia cannot afford to reduce its institutions to ceremonial roles.

- Advertisement -

However, this standoff need not become a constitutional crisis. The way forward must be guided by dialogue, legal clarity, and respect for institutional boundaries. The National Assembly, if it believes its powers are being usurped, should seek a constitutional interpretation from the Supreme Court to settle the matter definitively. This will not only resolve the current impasse but also set a precedent for future interactions between the two arms of government.

Moreover, both branches must remember that their ultimate loyalty is to the Gambian people — not to institutional pride. The Executive’s responsibility is to act, but the Legislature’s duty is to hold it accountable. A healthy democracy thrives when these two functions operate in tandem, not in tension.

The Russian oil saga should therefore serve as a wake-up call — a reminder that democracy is not only about elections, but also about respect for the rule of law, institutional independence, and the shared commitment to transparency and good governance.