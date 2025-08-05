The task ahead of Gambia’s new Foreign Minister

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Following the unceremonious resignation of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Momodou Tangara, speculations swirled regarding his potential successor. Among the names widely mentioned were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Lang Yarboe, and the Minister of Information, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, among others. However, President Adama Barrow surprised many observers by elevating his Defence Minister, Sering Modou Njie, to the position of Gambia’s chief diplomat.

Despite Mr Njie’s previous diplomatic experience as Ambassador to Turkey and his role in overseeing the Ministry during Dr. Tangara’s absence, many questioned his qualifications and suitability for the post. Critics pointed primarily to his perceived lack of charisma and articulation.

Observers had expected the President to appoint a seasoned diplomat capable of overhauling the Ministry, particularly in the wake of several scandals that emerged from some of the country’s diplomatic missions abroad. In his final days in office, Dr. Tangara acknowledged that the Ministry had indeed faced scandals, mainly involving individuals he described as political appointees. His unusually candid remarks drew criticism, particularly from Gambia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Alkali Conteh, who responded with a strongly worded letter condemning the former minister’s characterization of the Ministry’s challenges—a rare move in diplomatic circles. Despite this breach of protocol, Alkali faced no consequences and remained in his position, while the minister stepped down. Some interpreted Tangara’s comments as a veiled criticism of his boss, President Barrow, who is widely believed to be the one appointing most of Gambia’s diplomats.

Now that President Barrow has appointed Mr. Njie as Foreign Minister—a decision that cannot be contested, as the president is constitutionally empowered to hire and dismiss ministers—we can only urge Minister Njie to prove his critics wrong by instituting serious reforms to restore the dignity and professionalism of a once-respected ministry where diplomats rose through the ranks on merit.

He should ensure that only the most competent and qualified diplomatic staff are sent abroad to represent The Gambia and its interests. Our foreign missions must not continue to serve as dumping grounds for failed politicians or rewards for political loyalists. To be clear: political loyalists can serve in these roles, provided they are competent and fit for purpose.

Furthermore, the Minister should be granted the authority to appoint diplomats—beyond ambassadors—so that only professionals occupy key positions within our foreign service.

The Ministry previously announced that it was working on a foreign policy document, which the public is yet to see. Such a document is urgently needed and should serve as a clear guideline for our diplomats, both at home and abroad. Our foreign relations must be mutually beneficial and not based on dependency or constant appeals for aid, if we wish to earn genuine respect from our international partners.

Ultimately, the success or failure of Minister Njie will be measured by his ability—or inability—to deliver on these reforms in the shortest time possible.

Basidia M Drammeh