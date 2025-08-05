Supporting our injured officers

- Advertisement -

When officers sustain injuries while serving the country, it is not just a personal tragedy — it is a national one. These are men and women who, often without question or complaint, stand between danger and the public. When they are hurt in that process, the very least the nation can do is stand by them with adequate medical support, psychological care, and financial compensation that truly reflects their service.

We cannot afford to be a country that forgets its defenders. Injury in the line of duty should trigger an automatic and well-structured support system — immediate treatment, long-term rehabilitation, and continued engagement. A special compensation fund, regularly audited and managed with transparency, should be set up for officers who are injured or killed in action. In addition, legislation should be passed that guarantees long-term care, including access to prosthetics, trauma counseling, and, where necessary, alternative employment within the service.

More importantly, public recognition must accompany these measures. Let our wounded officers know they are not invisible. Let them see that their country does not just remember them in press releases or after public outcries.

- Advertisement -

To fail in this is not just to neglect individuals — it is to demoralise the entire security force and erode national pride. Justice must not only be for the living but also for the wounded. Our heroes deserve better.