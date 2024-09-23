The triggers of the truth

- Advertisement -

By Abdou Komma, UTG

Democracy is the medicine that drives people across the borders of inhuman resistance! You must first know the problems of your people before presiding over them! Democracy is when people decide to be ruled by their own will. We must look critically in our laws if we really desire a state of compassion and development.

The following are the seeds of disaster troubling our land:

- Advertisement -

Misdirected politics

In politics when fools misbehave all that rise up is beers with many heads. Then and forever, we will experience the ugly head of corruption. Africa is a peaceful continent which is used as an added advantage to those leaders to abuse politics. Politics is so detrimental in Africa it’s a weapon used to deceive and agonize our continent for personal interests.

Politicians manipulate their own people by preaching unattainable promises. It’s indeed a sad reality that we embrace and tolerate deceptions, looters and charlatans in our societies! What type of stories are going to be narrated to our generation? If we do manipulation, corruption, greed and deceptions, let’s tell them that was our generation. If misdirected politics is not addressed with immediate effect, Africa will forever perish and will never be fruitful. Africans must bury the mission of looters and parrots that can’t do convenience to our governance.

- Advertisement -

What is the solution to misdirected politics? The citizens should wake up and exercise nonpartisan selections. In positions of leadership, the citizens of Africa must not put up with any leader who fails in their responsibility to fight poverty. This is the ultimate solution to misdirected politics.

Religious bigotry

Religious bigotry is a thorny aspect in Africa. It produces darkness without a shadow. Instead of focusing on development in our continent, we are so polarised that we are not serving our continent in the capacity that we can simply because of religious bigotry. We should focus on collaboration not dissociation; our religions may differ but our aspiration towards development, our targets towards liberal democracy, our priorities towards unity and security resemble. So, religiously we can be different but the ambition for all is good destination. Indeed, there should be a reference to good well-being in our continent!

What is the solution to religious bigotry? Our religious diversity should not be a barrier to our individual interactions towards the development of our continent. No to religious bigotry! The Muslim, the Christian, etc., we are all brothers and sisters. If this is anchored, we can defeat the power of religious bigotry; it has no place in African society.

The culture of silence

Africa is a subservient land; we deem so bad to demonstrate the truth with the notion that we are disturbing the agendas of our precious leaders! Africans are so terrified to address impunity! We are so fragile that the truth is a recipe for disaster in our continent. Freedom means to be a patriotic citizen and to be a truthful person for the benefit of your continent. We are entitled not to be coward in our actions. Like the saying goes, if we do not correct the ills of the past, we will be sowing seeds of disaster for the future!

What is the solution to the culture of silence? To be familiar with the truth without a scintilla of fear, the goal should be the truth or I die for my continent. No more culture of silence. Our silence toward our continent is a threat to our society, a threat to ourselves.

Negative ethnicity

We are used as tools for them to self-entrenched themselves in power. We are hoodwinked with promise of basic needs of life, illusions and unattainable goals. The worst part of it is that we tolerated their tricks and voted for them based on their social surnames and classes. Meanwhile, they constructed our down fall and we prioritized it. The main factor that killed our continent and introduced unclean interactions and surfaced problems in our social environments is tribalism. Tribalism is perfidious it has no place in African society. Africans cast their ballots based on ethnic zones.

What is the solution to negative ethnicity? Africans should desist from unethical tribal practices. We are talking about a continent in which our destinations are determined! It should not be handled by incapable leaders. Politics should attract and encompass different corners stone national interests in reference to inclusivity, probity accountability, fundamental principles of democracy and the role of the government in protecting strategic pillars of good security in respect to promote tolerance and cooperation among her citizens. As young people, we must reflect and learn for us to have a better society and develop our continent. We must not build division in our continent because we are not conceptually agreeing to same ideology or political belongings. Leadership comes with responsibility. Leadership is the exercise of modesty, perseverance, commitment and sacrifice. We celebrate the wrong leaders and everyone wants to be a leader.

I look forward for Africans to wake up and work towards the development of our continent.