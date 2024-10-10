The worrying state of democracy in Africa

- Advertisement -

By Madi Jobarteh

The situation of democratic governance in Africa is concerning. While several countries have been trumpeted as democratic because they have presidential term limits, conduct regular elections and carry out peaceful transfer of power, the reality is that these so-called democratic governments are inclined more towards autocracy than providing good governance. Across the continent, state institutions fail to effectively uphold the rule of law or abide by democratic standards. Consequently, the incidence of human rights violations and corruption are increasing and widespread thereby threatening peace and security on the continent.

For example, Kenya is one country that has been highly celebrated as a democracy! But after weeks of Gen Z protests in June 2024, dozens of protesters remain missing after being abducted by security forces. During the protests tens of protesters were killed by security forces for which no one is ever held accountable.

Similarly in Nigeria, which just passed through a peaceful transfer of power that brought Pres. Tinubu into office as a change maker, following the ‘End Bad Governance’ protests in August 2024, not only are scores of people still missing, but many more are also charged with treason for merely protesting!! During the protests, dozens were killed by security forces who have never been held accountable. In both Kenya and Nigeria, corruption is endemic thereby denying citizens the effective fulfilment of their rights.

In Ghana, the ‘Stop Galamsey’ protests in September 2024 have seen unimaginable heavy handedness on the part of the police in brutalising protesters. More seriously, security forces have embarked on kidnappings and enforced disappearances while the state continues to impose trumped up charges on protesters, many of whom are still under detention. These protests are against illegal mining which is an endemic issue across African countries where governments fail to protect the environment and ensure that citizens truly benefit from their country’s natural resources. Just like in Kenya and Nigeria, the government of Ghana is also fantastically corrupt.

In the Gambia, within 7 years of the end of dictatorship, the new Barrow government is already on the path of autocracy where harassment of political opponents, human rights activists and journalists is getting increasingly normalized. Not only are citizens arbitrarily arrested and then imposed with false charges such as sedition or false information, but the regime also goes further in imposing arbitrary restrictions on freedom of assembly and expression in ways that only shrinks the civic space. Meanwhile corruption is rife and encouraged while the country’s environment and natural resources are being sold to the highest bidder in total disregard of domestic and international commitments.

Across the continent so-called democratically elected presidents and their governments are weaponizing laws and institutions to stifle dissent, clampdown on the opposition and silence journalists and activists. The only reason these governments tread on the path of autocracy is to perpetuate corruption and protect corrupt officials and incompetent public institutions. Consequently, what is apparent across the continent is increasing and widespread poverty, deprivation of basic services and opportunities to citizens thereby leading to increasing high cost of living, unemployment and hopelessness.

Democracy is not only about voting in regular elections and the peaceful transfer of power, usually from one corrupt government to another. Unfortunately, this kind of ‘vain democracy’ appears to be the perception and objective of Africa’s politicians and their technocrats as well as the international community as far as Africa is concerned.

Democracy must be a means to deliver impactful goods and services which positively change the lives of citizens. Democracy must provide hope and prosperity to all. Democracy must lead to good governance in which the state abides by the rule of law and manages the resources and affairs of the country in the best interest of only the citizens. Democracy should produce a governance system which is founded on transparency, accountability, efficiency and responsiveness.

Unfortunately, this is not the case in Africa. Rather democratically elected governments have chosen autocracy as their modus operandi just to protect their acts of corruption and incompetence. They seek to shrink the civic space to silence dissent by curtailing civil liberties through weaponizing laws and institutions. Thanks to their poor leadership and undemocratic tendencies, the continent continues to be weakened as it is mired in all forms of insecurity, inequalities and injustices which are manifesting in unending coups, civil wars, irregular migration, environmental degradation and all forms of human rights violations.

Democracy and good governance are fast eroding in Africa.