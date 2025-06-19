- Advertisement -

By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

For some of you in the UDP, I can’t help but ask if your politics is truly about, and for the people. Are you really any better than the hustlers in the APRC/NPP cabal? Over the years, we’ve seen leadership brouhahas in the PPP, the APRC, the NPP, the UDP, and even the byzantine PDOIS wasn’t immune.

Some want to convince us that these are normal internal political party dynamics! That may be so, but we must not overlook the fact that the major political parties in this country are built around individual personalities and not necessarily around shared ideology. Because our politics revolves around personalities, when we offer alternatives to our political leaders, it’s often mindlessly based on another personality! Not on ideology, shared values, or principles! Ask most of us what is the difference between a Yankuba Darboe and Talib Bensouda and we will struggle to come up with any ideological differences. If there’s any ideology to our politics, it’s only about our ability to eat at the buffet table! And for many of us, the more you’re aligned with the personality in leadership, the better your chances of eating at the food table! That’s why we often have this twisted entitlement to government positions and contracts once the personality we are aligned with gets in power! They’ll tell you that’s how it’s done in America as if American politics should be anyone’s standard!

To the UDP members, have you wondered why you like one aspiring presidential hopeful over another? Is it because the one you like is more in line with the UDP policies and programs? If your desire for your preferred candidate to be in power is truly for the people and not for you to benefit from your preferred candidate, why are you so visceral in your support?

Why does it feel so personal to you?

Have you asked yourself whether you’re too attached to this particular candidate such that you cannot see beyond them? Are you sure all you want is a better Gambia? Are you sure it’s not about you and what interests you personally, or what you stand to gain? You see, this mindset about government/politics being the place to enrich yourself and those in your circle must be dismantled! No one should look to gain wealth or status by serving a country where the majority of the people are poor!

Have you asked yourself why you’re in politics to begin with? Are you supporting a particular person in their politics because you see them as your meal ticket? Do the programmes and policies of your party matter to you? Do they matter more than the political candidate you’re so emotionally attached to? Are you able to see any flaws in your preferred candidate? Can you name these flaws?

For the UDP, this is an opportunity for you to show us how effective your leadership is. It’s easier to show unity when the threat is from outside but far more difficult to show unity when what divides you is from within. Let the leaders stand up! How will you handle this crisis? If you cannot handle internal strife within your party, can we trust your judgement in handling national challenges? Silence will buy you time but silence will only paper over the deep fissures within your party. It’s easier to create unity when you have power because as Adama Barrow is doing, all you have to do is give government jobs or contracts to disgruntled politicians or faction leaders, and your problems are solved. The UDP does not have that power. How is the UDP leadership going to handle the crisis within the party? We are watching!