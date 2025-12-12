Top Russian foreign affairs director holds talks in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Director for Africa at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Anatoly Bashkin, arrived in The Gambia yesterday on a two-day working visit.

On his first day, the Russian official visited officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul and discussed ongoing cooperation and explored new areas of bilateral engagement between Moscow and Banjul.

The visit forms part of continued diplomatic consultations between the two countries and the ambassador would meet more sections of the Gambian government and public. He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Russia in The Gambia, Ambassador Alhagie Lamin Manga.