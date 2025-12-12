spot_img
spot_img
26.7 C
City of Banjul
Friday, December 12, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Top Russian foreign affairs director holds talks in Banjul

- Advertisement -
Aminata 11

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Director for Africa at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Anatoly Bashkin, arrived in The Gambia yesterday on a two-day working visit.

On his first day, the Russian official visited officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Banjul and discussed  ongoing cooperation and explored new areas of bilateral engagement between Moscow and Banjul.

- Advertisement -

The visit forms part of continued diplomatic consultations between the two countries and the ambassador would meet more sections of the Gambian government and public. He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Russia in The Gambia, Ambassador Alhagie  Lamin Manga.

Previous article
MEDINA UNITED DENIES HAWKS’ CLAIM OF UNLAWFUL PLAYER POACHING
Next article
Rights group urges National Assembly to scrutinise sale of Mile 2 prison
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions