AFCON 2025 GROUP A PREVIEW: MOROCCO, MALI, ZAMBIA AND COMOROS BATTLE FOR SUPREMACY

Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 is where raw power meets fearless ambition. As hosts Morocco prepare to carry the weight of a nation, they find themselves surrounded by three teams hungry to spoil the party.

Mali arrives with discipline and midfield muscle, Zambia brings lightning-quick chaos, and Comoros enters with the fearless spirit that has made them one of Africa’s most beloved underdog stories.

This group isn’t just competitive, but explosive. Every team has a weapon, every match has a storyline, and every point will be fought for like a final.

Morocco

The Atlas Lion enters the tournament with one of the deepest squads in African football, and the home crowd will rally behind them with immense energy. Head coach Walid Regragui has built a team that blends European tactical sophistication with African explosiveness.

Achraf Hakimi remains the most dangerous player to watch in Group A. His attacking surges from the right flank and ability to create chances from deep areas give Morocco a constant outlet. Alongside him, Hakim Ziyech continues to serve as the creative orchestrator, capable of deciding matches with his passing vision and long-range accuracy. Their leadership and Morocco’s defensive discipline make them clear favorites to top the group.

Mali

The Eagles brings a physically powerful and technically disciplined team that rarely loses control of midfield battles. Their standout player, Yves Bissouma, offers ball-winning brilliance and dynamic forward runs that allow Mali to transition quickly. When he dictates the rhythm, Mali becomes extremely difficult to break down.

Another major threat is El Bilal Touré, a direct and fast forward who thrives on space behind defenders. His finishing ability gives Mali a decisive edge in tight matches. With strength and creativity throughout the squad, Mali are strong contenders for second place.

Zambia

The Chipolopo enters the tournament with raw energy and attacking ambition. Their brightest star remains Patson Daka, a striker whose pace, pressing, and ability to punish defensive mistakes make him lethal on counterattacks.

Whenever Zambia is under pressure, one long ball into Daka’s path can instantly shift the momentum. Beside him, Fashion Sakala brings flair and unpredictability, often dragging defenders out of shape with his dribbling and movement. If Zambia hits form early, they could seriously challenge for qualification.

Comoros

Comoros, the smallest football nation in Group A, arrives with unity, bravery, and a growing reputation for upsetting bigger teams. Their key player, Youssouf M’Changama, provides powerful set-piece delivery and calm passing under pressure.

Defensively, Benjaloud Youssouf adds agility, balance, and leadership. Although they remain underdogs, Comoros’ chemistry and discipline make them capable of surprising any opponent that underestimates them.

Leaguelane Prediction for Group A

· 1st Place – Morocco

· 2nd Place – Mali

· 3rd Place – Zambia

· 4th Place – Comoros

Conclusion

Group A of AFCON 2025 promises to deliver high-intensity football, standout individual performances, and dramatic storylines from start to finish.

With Morocco aiming to dominate on home soil, Mali pushing with tactical discipline, Zambia threatening with pace and unpredictability, and Comoros ready to shock the continent once again, this group is set to be one of the most competitive of the tournament.

Every match offers something different, from star-powered moments to underdog resilience, making Group A a must-watch for fans across Africa and beyond.

Group B Preview: Egypt, South Africa, Angola & Zimbabwe

Group B of AFCON 2025 is shaping up to be a battlefield of pride, pressure and unpredictability. Egypt arrives carrying the weight of legacy and expectation, South Africa returns with renewed confidence and structure, Angola brings hunger and physical edge, while Zimbabwe enters with the fire and passion to spoil anyone’s plans. With stars capable of turning games in an instant and national ambitions driving every kick, this group promises drama, suspense and unforgettable moments from start to finish.

Egypt

The Pharaohs enters AFCON 2025 carrying the weight of history and a squad built to thrive under pressure. Their undisputed star remains Mohamed Salah, whose leadership, experience, and match-winning quality elevate the entire team.

Even when he doesn’t score, Salah’s presence alone stretches defences and creates space for midfield runners. Supporting him is Mohamed Elneny, who brings stability, composure, and tactical balance in deeper areas.

Together, they provide Egypt with elite decision-making and on-field intelligence, making them the favorites to finish top of Group B.

South Africa

The Bafana Bafana arrives with a revitalized squad built on tactical organization and speed. Their standout player is Percy Tau, whose dribbling, movement, and ability to operate between the lines will be central to South Africa’s attacking identity.

Tau often turns difficult matches in their favor with moments of creativity. At the back, Ronwen Williams offers calm shot-stopping and strong leadership, giving the team defensive confidence.

With a solid balance between defense and pace, South Africa are strong contenders for second place.

Angola

Angola enters AFCON 2025 with physicality, determination, and a growing competitive edge. Their most influential player is Gelson Dala, who consistently produces goals and assists for both club and country. His intelligent movement and clinical finishing make him a dangerous presence inside the penalty area.

In midfield, Fredy Ribeiro provides stability with his passing control and transitional play, helping Angola retain possession under pressure. Angola will be highly competitive, and if South Africa slip even slightly, they could push for a higher finish.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe completes the group with their trademark energy, resilience, and fighting spirit. Their key player, Knowledge Musona, is a veteran forward known for long-range shooting and set-piece excellence.

His leadership is crucial to Zimbabwe’s attacking structure. Supporting him is Marshall Munetsi, a powerful midfielder who excels in winning duels and driving the ball forward. Zimbabwe’s biggest challenge is turning passion into disciplined organization, but they are fully capable of producing at least one major upset in Group B.

Conclusion

Group B stands out as one of AFCON 2025’s most emotionally charged and fiercely contested groups. Egypt bring pedigree and elite leadership, South Africa provide tactical structure and speed, Angola combine discipline and intensity, while Zimbabwe contribute energy and unpredictability.

Expect tight scorelines, decisive moments, and at least one shock result. Whether a giant asserts its dominance or an underdog flips the narrative, Group B promises to be gripping from start to finish.

League Lane Prediction – Group B

· 1st Place – Egypt

· 2nd Place – South Africa

· 3rd Place – Angola

· 4th Place – Zimbabwe

Group C Preview – Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group C promises contrasting ambitions and intriguing storylines as Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania prepare to battle for glory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Nigeria arrive in Morocco with something to prove. After the dual disappointment of missing the 2026 World Cup and falling short in the 2024 AFCON final, the Super Eagles enter this tournament on a mission of restoration. Their squad remains one of Africa’s most talented, and expectations from home will be nothing short of a deep run.

Tunisia, meanwhile, come in with momentum and belief. Their flawless World Cup qualification campaign and a recent creditable draw against Brazil signal a team growing in confidence and cohesion.

The Carthage Eagles will see Group C as an opportunity to underline their consistency on the continental stage.

Uganda and Tanzania complete the picture as teams eager to shake up the group. Uganda’s structured, energetic style and Tanzania’s hunger to end a long winless streak ensure that Group C will not be a two-horse race.

Nigeria

For Nigeria, AFCON 2025 represents a reset. Their absence from the World Cup cast a shadow over the national team, but the quality at their disposal remains undeniable. With Europe-based stars across every line, the Super Eagles possess power, pace and individual brilliance.

Victor Osimhen leads the attack once again, supported by an emerging generation that adds depth and unpredictability. Nigeria’s success could hinge on their ability to control games from midfield and avoid defensive lapses that proved costly in previous tournaments.

Their opening clash against Tanzania offers a chance to assert dominance early.

Tunisia

Tunisia enter the tournament with quiet confidence and proven form. Their impressive World Cup qualification — topped off with a morale-boosting draw against Brazil — has reinforced the sense that this squad is capable of challenging any team on the continent.

Built on tactical discipline and technical precision, Tunisia thrive in structured environments. Their midfield provides composure, while their attack relies on sharp movement and efficient finishing. The meeting with Nigeria is likely to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage.

Uganda

Uganda return to Africa’s biggest stage determined to show they can compete with the continent’s elite. The Cranes bring energy, physical strength and one of the most disciplined defensive units among AFCON’s underdog nations.

Their transitions are quick, and their ability to stay organised against higher-ranked opposition gives them an outside chance of progressing. If they can make the most of key moments, Uganda could be the group’s surprise package.

Their match against Tanzania may be decisive.

Tanzania

Tanzania approach AFCON 2025 as a team eager to rediscover its rhythm. After going over a year without a win, the Taifa Stars are under pressure to find confidence early in the tournament.