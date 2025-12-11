MEDINA UNITED DENIES HAWKS’ CLAIM OF UNLAWFUL PLAYER POACHING

- Advertisement -

Following our publication of accusations by Hawks that Medina United had been unlawfully poaching its players, the Lamin based newly promoted first division side has responded categorically stating that what Hawks’ claimed is different from the true story of the case.

In its repose to The Standard on the matter, Medina United said: ‘What is contained in the letter written to us the contents of which you carried on your 9th December issue, is far from what transpired. Since this case is being adjudicated by the GFF, we will be a responsible club and allow due process to take its course

However, at this time, given the sensitivity of this issue, all Medina United can say is that there can be no poaching when you follow the correct procedures and requested a clearance for a player and the other party that you sent the request to, sent you a counter offer requesting you to pay a certain amount of money including equipment to them so they can release the players to your club. Then while active negotiations are on, you claiming poaching of players who you alleged to be under contract. We will have no further comments until it’s time to release all documentation between Hawks and our club in the past two months for the world to see’’.

Medina United Football Club