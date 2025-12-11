Second Division league starts

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) men’s second division league started yesterday night as we went to press.

Five matches were going on simultaneously across five venues. Gambia Armed Forces marked a return to the second division, facing Suwo Kono in Jarra Soma while Banjul United was hosting Wagadou at Yundum. Newly promoted Sibanor United marked its league debut against Baalor Sarr in a thrilling West Coast derby in Brikama. Another fresh face, AJ Soccer of LRR, took on Serekunda United at Serekunda East as RS Tallinding, played away to Unique Global in Manjai.