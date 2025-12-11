What our education system lacks

- Advertisement -

Dr Alieu SK Manjang

The most significant shortcoming of the Gambian education system, both in Arabic and English, is the absence of a clear philosophical foundation. This foundation is crucial for shaping educational policies, strategies, and goals, as it would provide a coherent roadmap for the entire system. From this foundation, we could then determine curricula, teaching methods, assessment strategies, and school management practices. Paradoxically, the goals of Gambian education, in general, are not rooted in the philosophy, values, and beliefs of society. As a result, schools have never truly reflected the culture and ethos of the communities they serve. Instead, they impart values, knowledge, and principles that often clash with the accepted norms of society. Gambian schools do not act as extensions of society but rather as entities in opposition to it, where learners are alienated from the very culture from which they come.

One of the most glaring issues is the disproportionate emphasis on developing market-driven skills, which has led to a neglect of the social mission of education. We have lost sight of fostering personal qualities that reflect our individual spirit and cultural identity. Education has failed to equip students not only with the necessary market skills but also with the personal development that would allow them to thrive as informed, engaged, and proud citizens. The key to preparing future generations for success lies not only in aligning educational qualifications with market demands but also in nurturing individuals who are proud of their heritage, values, and culture. By balancing both, we create motivated citizens who are productive and committed to their society.

- Advertisement -

Let’s take a moment to reflect on the education systems of the countries where many Gambians have studied, whether in Arab or Western nations. How do their educational frameworks prioritise the development of individuals who are deeply connected to their social, cultural, and national values? It is essential to recognise that the value of education is not solely determined by its marketability but also by how it helps cultivate well-rounded, proud individuals who understand and appreciate their roots.

What Gambia needs is comprehensive reform, not only in curricula, syllabi, pedagogy, or assessment, but in the very philosophy that underpins our education system. This philosophy must be grounded in the values and needs of Gambian society. It should serve as the foundation for defining educational objectives, teaching methods, and evaluation techniques. Moreover, it must address the core needs of society that education should fulfill.

However, the question remains: Who in the current political establishment, whether in government or opposition, possesses this vision? Many of those in positions of power are products of an education system that values proficiency in foreign languages as the benchmark for intelligence. They see our culture and values through the distorted lens of Western superiority, viewing African identity as something inferior. For them, education is primarily a means to achieve marketable success, and those who haven’t attended school are seen as lacking worth. Public service, in their view, is not a duty to the people but a vehicle for personal enrichment and the benefit of their inner circle. They regard Western civilization as the pinnacle of progress, while dismissing Africa as stagnant or backward. This mindset reveals a deep internal conflict and resignation to the existing global power dynamics, one in which they acquiesce to Western hegemony and Africa’s marginalisation.

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from a system that is so disconnected from its own roots? How can we build a future that respects and nurtures our values when the very individuals shaping our policies have internalized such a skewed view of the world?