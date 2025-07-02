Top security officials take witness box in PIU shooting trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

In a significant development, two security officials appeared before the High Court in Banjul to testify about a police press briefing on the killing of two policemen in 2023. There were Deputy Inspector General, Momodou Sowe and National Security Adviser Abubacarr S Jeng.

Their testimonies followed the presentation of videos of the press conference by media representatives who covered it on September 15, 2023.

DIG Sowe identified himself in the video recording tendered into evidence and confirmed that the footage accurately depicted the statement he made during the press briefing, based on verified intelligence in the then ongoing investigations.

Sowe was cautioned about some of the assertions made, particularly statements that could prejudice the ongoing investigations at the time.

Abubacarr S Jeng, the National Security Adviser identified himself in the video which was played to him but he had no time to continue testifying when the case was adjourned.