Touma Njai condemns death of baby ‘from’ FGM

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah and Olimatou Coker

The National Assembly Member for Banjul South Fatoumatta ‘Touma’ Njai has condemned the death of a one-month-old baby girl said to have been a victim of female genital mutilation (FGM).

The baby was rushed to Jammeh Foundation, after she suffered severe bleeding, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Although an autopsy is still being conducted to establish the cause of her death, police said the girl was said to have been subjected to FGM, a practice outlawed in the The Gambia.

“As chairperson of the committee responsible for the welfare of children, it was brought to my attention that a baby has lost her life after ‘undergoing the harmful practice of FGM’. This is totally unacceptable in our society, especially when the practice of FGM is illegal,” Hon Njai said.

She added that The Gambia has not only criminalised FGM, but is also signatory to many international conventions protecting the rights of women and children against such practices including the African Charter on the rights and welfare of the child.

“It is therefore noted with utmost disgust that people are disregarding the laws of the land and subjecting women and children to harmful practices to the extent of an infant losing her life. I therefore call on the authorities to investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found wanting,” she said.

Hon, Njai further said the laws of the land must be respected and adhered to. Also, commenting on the matter, Women In Leadership and Liberation (WILL), a leading non-governmental organisation, said culture is no excuse and tradition is no shield for this is violent act. ‘Pure and simple.”

According to the police two women have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the baby’s death.

Meanwhile The Network Against Gender Based Violence (NGBV) too has called on the police to conduct a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the matter to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable and justice is served.

“This devastating incident is a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of this harmful traditional practice, which continues to claim lives and compromise the health and dignity of girls in The Gambia,” it said.