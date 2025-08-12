spot_img
Correction: US terminates MCA, not MCC in The Gambia

The Minister of Information Dr Ismaila Ceesay has reached out to The Standard, explaining an error in our story titled US Funded Millennium Challenge Corporation MCC programme terminated in Gambia.
According to Mr Ceesay, what he had actually stated was that the Millennium Challenge Account MCA’s 25million threshold programme is the one that is terminated and not the broader engagement with The Gambia.
The Standard wishes to clarify that it was no intention to mislead or publish false news and the confusion between the MCC and MCA in this story was an unfortunate error that is regretted.

Gambian appointed board chairman of regional air accident investigation body 
Touma Njai condemns death of baby ‘from’ FGM
