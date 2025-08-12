Gambian appointed board chairman of regional air accident investigation body 

- Advertisement -

The Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA), an independent body under the Banjul Accord Group, a regional cooperative association of seven West African states established for the sub-regional cooperation and collaboration in the development of safe and sustainable civil aviation systems in West Africa, has announced the appointment of Gambian Col Lawrence Jarra of The Gambia Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), as board chairman.

The new leadership of the group was structured for stronger policy coordination and implementation.

The board comprises the heads of Accident Investigation Bureau from member states and its establishment was formally signed by five Member States on May 22, at a Council of Ministers meeting and has now taken full legal effect. It is expected to enhance operational coordination, address strategic funding, capacity development, and safety investigation policies.

“This development signals a new era of unified oversight and improved governance for BAGAIA. Transitioning to a board-led structure reflects BAGAIA`s ongoing commitment to accountability and efficiency. The new leadership board structure is also expected to strengthen ties with global aviation safety partners and bolster the region’s influence within the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)”, a statement from BAGIA said.

Commenting on his appointment Jarra, a former military officer said: “I am deeply honoured and humble to accept the role of board chairman and ensuring the board functions well by making effective decisions. As a team we will work together with openness and professionalism to ensure success. It is a first-of-its kind, a game changer that will strengthen ties with global aviation safety partners (stakeholders) and bolster the region`s influence within ICAO.” He thanked his colleagues for the trust and confidence bestowed in him.