Gambia News

Berewuleng bounces back in Caf qualifiers

By Lamin Cham

Gambian champions Berewuleng FC yesterday overcame a rough tournament start to beat Sierra Leonean champions RAM KAMARA in the ongoing Wafu Zone- A women’s club championship in Dakar, Senegal.
Sarah Jarju scored Bere’s lone goal. The Gambian champions now move on to play USFA of Mali on Thursday. The competition serves as the qualifiers for the Caf women’s champions league. Only the top place finisher in the five- team tourney will get the ticket to the continental show piece. The Brikama girls lost to 2-1 to the Senegalese champions in their opening match on Saturday.

