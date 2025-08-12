US-based Gambian philanthropist donates medical items to health facilities

- Advertisement -

Muhammed Waggeh, a US-based Gambian philanthropist, on Saturday donated essential medical items to Sukuta Health Centre, Faji Kunda Health Centre, Kanifing General Hospital, and Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

The donated items include; bales of sanitary pads and disposable gowns, aims to enhance healthcare delivery and support patient recovery across these key facilities.

The presentations held at the respective health centres and hospitals, saw representatives and medical staff express gratitude over Waggeh’s generosity.

Kissima Tambedou, a prominent Gambian businessman, presented the items on Waggeh’s behalf. Tambedou emphasised that the donation is part of Waggeh’s ongoing efforts to bolster healthcare services in Gambia. “These sanitary pads and disposable gowns will significantly improve patient care and support the recovery process,” he stated, highlighting Waggeh’s consistent contributions to various health facilities nationwide.

Alpha Karaga, Chief Executive Officer of Star FM Radio and Television, praised Waggeh’s commitment to improving healthcare in Gambia. “Government alone cannot meet all the needs of our hospitals. Philanthropists like Muhammed Waggeh are making a tremendous impact by filling these gaps,” Karaga said. He urged other well-meaning Gambians to emulate Waggeh’s example, noting that such collective efforts could position Gambia’s health services as a benchmark in the subregion.

Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, Chief Medical Director at EFSTH, expressed appreciation for the donation, underscoring its timeliness. “These items are critical for our hospital and the patients we serve,” he said. Dr Bittaye assured that the supplies would be used effectively and called on others to follow Waggeh’s lead in supporting the nation’s healthcare system.

Similarly, Omar F Jammeh, CEO of Kanifing General Hospital, lauded the donation as a vital contribution to their operations. “This gesture, alongside Waggeh’s previous donations of food, dairy products, and medical supplies, demonstrates his dedication to improving healthcare delivery,” Jammeh noted. Lamin Jatta, a midwife at Kanifing General Hospital, and Awa Manneh of Sukuta Health Centre echoed these sentiments, describing the donation as a significant boost to their facilities’ ability to serve patients.

Waggeh’s philanthropy has become a cornerstone of support for Gambia’s healthcare system, with his donations reaching multiple health centres and hospitals across the country. The latest contribution is expected to alleviate some of the resource constraints faced by these facilities, ensuring better care for patients and easing the burden on medical staff.

The recipients reiterated their commitment to utilising the donated items for their intended purpose, emphasising transparency and accountability. As Gambia continues to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure, Waggeh’s contributions serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of individual generosity. Health officials and community leaders alike; hope this act will inspire others to contribute to the collective goal of making Gambia’s health services a model of excellence in the region.