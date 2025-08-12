GDC accuses NPP of politics of ‘manipulation’

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

In what seems to be a resumption of the bitter rivalry between the two, the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and the governing National People’s Party (NPP) are back at it again, after a period of calm when the two were rumoured to be in alliance talks.

In the latest episode, the NPP, in a write-up shared with The Standard, announced a massive decamping of several GDC executive members and supporters in CRR.

According to the NPP, the GDC Desk Officer for CRR North Ngange Secka, Regional Chairman Saidou Bah and a cross section of the opposition party’s supporters have all decamped to the ruling party at a rally in Wassu on Sunday.

“GDC has died naturally in CRR,” the NPP declared.

But reacting to the claims in a Standard exclusive yesterday, the GDC administrative secretary Ebrima Nyang said the NPP is subjecting ordinary citizens to propaganda, selective truth-telling and deliberate misinformation in an attempt to consolidate power at the expense of transparency.

“The ruling party has turned political discourse into a theatre of deception,” Nyang declared.

Asked to specifically comment on the reported cross carpeting, Mr Nyang said this wave of recent defections have no impact on the GDC ‘because we saw it coming’.

“The NPP is blowing “this out of proportion and I challenge them to provide evidence that even one more than three people have actually moved away from the GDC.

“We know their politics is based on deception. Our party remains intact in CRR North and the two other chairpersons will be replaced soon to continue our good work over there. It is propaganda to trumpet the defection of just three people to sound as if the whole of GDC in CRR North has gone, ” Nyang said.

He said the GDC however respected the decision of the three defectors as it regroups and moves on with its activities.

He disclosed that the GDC will be having a rally in CRR North soon to demonstrate its strong presence and support in the area.