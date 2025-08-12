2 killed in bus accident

- Advertisement -

Two people have been confirmed dead in a bus accident at Kalagi.

According to the police, the fatal accident involved a GTSU bus from Bwiam heading towards Soma.

Preliminary investigations indicate that upon reaching Kalagi, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road. Several passengers were injured and rushed to the Kalagi Health Centre for treatment.

One of the dead persons was one Yahya Mballow, 29, of Wellingara Kejew. The other, a woman is unidentified.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident and urges all drivers to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy at all times.

Police Communications Units