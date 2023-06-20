Trade unionist Kebba Masaneh Ceesay honoured

Kebba Masaneh Ceesay, chairman of the Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB) was honoured in recognition of his outstanding service, dedication to the Labour Movement and contribution to the promotion of African workers rights. Mr Ceesay was honoured in his capacity as a leader of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary-celebration of the founding of the OATUU as Pan African Labour Movement, initiated in 1993 by African Heads of States amongst whom was the late Gambian leader Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The organisation was form for the main purpose of establishing an independent Pan African Federation of Workers Union aimed at unifying all Trade Union Origination in the African Continent with a view of advancing Pan Africanism, economic justice and social justice throughout the African work place.

Brothers Kebba Masaneh Ceesay and the late M E Jallow were-signatories of the founding Charter of the OATUU in Addis Ababa in 1973. OATUU has 4 regional sub-regional organisations in West, Central, South and North Africa.

OATUU has consultative status with the African Union and all UN Agencies including the ILO where it plays a major part in protecting the rights of the African working class. Its-membership consists of 73 National Federations including the Gambia Labour Congress, and has a total membership of with-over 25 million members.

Ceesay is currently the Chairman of the Gambia Trade Union Bureau working tirelessly for the total unification of the Labour Movement in The Gambia so that workers became relevant partners of Government in all sphere of economic development and social justice for all.