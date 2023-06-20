DCAF, partners sensitise communities on GPF doctrine, SSR

DCAF, in collaboration with the Gambia Police Force (GPF) and the Office of National Security (ONS), concluded a five-day community sensitisation programme aimed at educating citizens about the GPF doctrine and the ongoing Security Sector Reform (SSR) in The Gambia. The engagements held in different regions saw the active participation of regional governors, National Assembly members, ward councillors, Ddistrict Cchiefs, village heads, opinion leaders, civil society organisations (CSOs), regional police command, and women and youth representatives.

The five-day community sensitisation programme successfully raised awareness and disseminated crucial information about the GPF doctrine and the ongoing Security Sector Reform (SSR) in The Gambia. The GPF doctrine is a transformative roadmap for the police force, developed to prioritise people-centred policing. It outlines the vision, mission, core values, principles, and strategies of the GPF.

The sessions emphasised the fundamental principles and guidelines outlined in the GPF Doctrine, highlighting its people-centred approach and the importance of community collaboration. Additionally, the progress made in the SSR process was showcased, including the development of a comprehensive legal database and capacity-building initiatives. The sessions provided a platform for open discussions between community members and police officers, allowing them to address community security concerns and establish collaborative strategies to ensure safety and security.

“The engagement with the GPF and DCAF has been an eye-opening experience. We now have a better understanding of the GPF Doctrine and the SSR processes. This initiative has created a platform for open dialogue, allowing us to address our security concerns and work together towards a safer society,” said a participant from Brikama, West Coast Region.

With funding from the European Union, DCAF’s intervention areas in the SSR process included the development of the GPF Doctrine, the establishment of a comprehensive legal database, capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge management products. These achievements, coupled with the community sensitisation efforts, aim to enhance the efficiency and accountability of the Gambia Police Force.