Transnational relations

There seems to be a sort of a standoff between the Senegalese Transport Union and authorities in The Gambia. The problem emanates from a disagreement about a tracking device customs officials in The Gambia wish to put on Senegalese trucks using the trans-Gambia road.

Reports have it that the Senegalese drivers do not want to cooperate with the customs authorities on the issue of these tracking devices which is a matter of policy in The Gambia now. The tracking system, said to be cutting-edge technology to track goods, will enable Gambian customs officials to monitor any truck within the country at all times.

On the face of it, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong in the Senegalese accepting this as they wish to use Gambian roads as a transit into other parts of their country. It is understood that they have other options to move goods within Senegal but the geographical nature of the two countries means that it is much cheaper and less time consuming for them to use the trans-Gambia road.

As this is of mutual benefits to both countries, it is prudent to use every diplomatic means to trash out any misunderstandings of this nature so that it will not lead to something untoward. When there is peace and a good relationship between the two countries, everyone wins. This relationship must however be based on mutual respect and understanding as the two are both sovereign countries.

It is understandable that being in a democratic country where citizens have rights, the Senegalese authorities may not be able to impose certain things on their transport union but every effort should be made to make them understand that it is in the interest of everyone for things to run smoothly.

The Senegalese authorities must also dissuade their nationals from using condescending language towards The Gambia and her people. That is not good for the relationship.

As no country is an island in itself, neither Senegal, nor The Gambia can do it alone. Nature has condemned the two countries to live together in peace and harmony.