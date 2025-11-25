Transparency must guide Gambia’s humanitarian decisions

- Advertisement -

The Gambia government’s recent confirmation that a Cameroonian opposition leader has sought safety on its soil has placed the country once again at the center of regional humanitarian responsibility.

Offering refuge to individuals fleeing political persecution is consistent with our nation’s longstanding tradition of solidarity. However, decisions of this magnitude must be accompanied by clarity, openness, and timely communication.

The concerns raised by the United Democratic Party are neither partisan nor unreasonable. When a foreign political figure enters our territory under sensitive circumstances, the public deserves to know the basic facts: why he is here, under what arrangements he was admitted, and how long the government expects him to stay. Silence or delayed disclosure only creates unnecessary suspicion. In a democratic society, transparency is not a courtesy, it is an obligation.

Moving forward, the government should immediately brief the National Assembly, providing full details of the humanitarian considerations, security measures, and diplomatic communications involved. This is not about compromising confidentiality; it is about ensuring oversight and accountability. Gambians must be confident that no commitments have been made that could implicate the country in foreign conflicts or expose the nation to security risks.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should adopt a clear protocol for similar situations. This protocol should mandate prompt public communication whenever individuals of political importance seek refuge in The Gambia. Such a system would prevent speculation and strengthen trust between the government and its citizens.

The Gambia can, and should, continue to be a haven for those in need. But humanitarian actions must go hand-in-hand with democratic principles. By embracing transparency, the government not only protects its own credibility but also reaffirms The Gambia’s commitment to the rule of law and responsible leadership.

In matters that touch both national security and international solidarity, openness is not optional — it is essential.