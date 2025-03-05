Transport Union wants appointment letters for drivers 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Omar Ceesay, the president of the Gambia Transport Union, has called on government to help in efforts to compel vehicle owners to provide appointment letters for commercial transport drivers, in accordance with the Labour Act 2023, to ensure job security and legal protection.

Ceesay made these remarks as a special Independence anniversary message.

- Advertisement -

He argued that such documents will formalise employment, protect and ensure fair working conditions for commercial transport workers as provided for under the Labour Act .

“Specifically, it will allow commercial transport workers to access social security schemes, pension benefits, health insurance and workplace protection,” Ceesay said.

He further called for the full implementation of the protocols on regional integration and free movement in Ecowas states to facilitate unrestricted access for Gambian commercial vehicles to all of West Africa.

- Advertisement -

The GTU leader also called for the establishment of public commercial garages nationwide to enhance order, accessibility and efficiency in public transportation.

Mr Ceesay concluded by urging government to undertake an urgent comprehensive review of the Motor Traffic Act and Regulations.