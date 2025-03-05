Mayor Lowe says continuous interdiction of staff ‘unjust’

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayor of Banjul City Council, has said the interdiction of 25 staff of the council for five months now without a correct investigation, is ‘unjust’.

The mayor made these remarks yesterday during a press conference organised by BCC to clarify allegations of mismanagement of the EU- Ostend project funds.

“Since October, these people were sent home with some being investigated for D500 or D1000 and we are paying them. It handicaps my council and as mayor, I have to work double shifts. The CEO too has to be here until 8 pm each day with all other remaining staff too sacrificing and working long hours,” she said.

The mayor added: “We lost our procurement officer to the interdiction, the PRO, the advisor to the council, planning manager, trade license officers, accounts managers, finance manager and revenue collectors, all are not here.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Lowe also rejected allegations of any financial mismanagement of the EU project funds.

“I have not stolen any funds and was not involved in handling of any finances; all funds were managed by the EU and I do not even know some of their staff,” Mayor Lowe said.

She said these accusations came from Councillor Maxim Dock, one of 41 councillors in Belgium.